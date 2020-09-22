Saturday, September 19
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Warren 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-10)
Following a loss to Nelsonville-York, the Vikings got back in the win column with a victory over the Warriors.
Kerrigan Ward notched her 1,000th career dig, and finished with 12 digs and three aces on the evening.
Cameron Zinn had 24 assists, six kills and five aces, while Sydney Smith and Lacy Ward had eight kills each.
Thursday, September 17
VOLLEYBALL
West 3, Oak Hill 1 (25-22, 21-25, 14-25, 17-25)
The Oaks took the first set, but lost the final three in SOC II action to West.
Baylee Howell passed out 20 assists and Chloe Chambers had 13 kills.
Jordan Howard, Macie Balackburn and Kailey Adkins had 14, 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Washington 3, Jackson 2 (13-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 13-15)
The Ironladies battled, but lost a tough one inside of FAC competition.
Halle Hughes finished with 23 assists and 15 digs, while Kaycee Perkins had 11 kills and four blocks.
Kaydee Brown had 30 digs and three aces followed by 10 digs and nine kills from Kloe Zink.
Sydney Hughes, Payton Taylor and Leah Alford added 13, 10 and 10 digs each, respectively.
New Hope 3, Wellston 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-9)
The Golden Rockets dropped their seventh straight game in non-conference action against the Statesmen.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 3, Waverly 0
The Ironmen picked up back-to-back victories, pitching a shutout against the Tigers.
Isaac Kuhn and Noah Collins each found the back of the net, and Waverly had an own goal scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 10, Washington 0
The Ironladies picked up their sixth-straight victory, pouring it on the Blue Lions.
Kirsten Evans and Abby Seimetz each finished with a hat trick, followed by a pair of goals from Taylor Thorpe.
Macy Tripp also found the back of the net twice.
Tuesday, September 15
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Meigs 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19)
The Vikings racked up another TVC victory over the Marauders.
Cameron Zinn finished with 26 assists, seven digs, five kills, four aces and three blocks.
Lacy Ward had 12 kills and six digs while Sydney Smith added eight kills and seven aces.
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)
The Oaks fought tough, but fell in straight sets to the Tigers.
Chloe Chambers finished with six kills and five blocks, while Kailey Adkins had 10 digs and three aces.
Baylee Howell had 17 assists.
Nelsonville-York 3, Wellston 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-17)
The Golden Rockets suffered a straight-set loss in TVC action to the Buckeyes.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 3, Hillsboro 1
The Ironmen picked up an FAC victory over Hillsboro.
Trent Wolford, Noah Collins and Collin Ghearing each scored a goal in the team victory, moving them to 4-2-1 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 1, Hillsboro 0
It was a tight game, but the Ironladies managed to stay undefeated in FAC play.
Taylor Thorpe scored the lone goal in the victory.
