Thursday, September 24
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Athens 0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-16)
The Vikings rebounded off a five-set loss to South Webster with a straight-set victory over the Bulldogs.
Cameron Zinn finished with 26 assists, nine kills and seven digs, followed by Sydney Smith added 14 kills and eight digs.
Lacy Ward added nine kills, nine digs and five aces.
Miami Trace 3, Jackson 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-15)
The Ironladies dropped their fourth straight contest in FAC action to undefeated Miami Trace.
Halle Hughes finished with 12 digs, 10 assists and three blocks, followed by 11 digs and eight kills from Kloe Zink.
Kaydee Brown and Sydney Hughes each had 16 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 3, Miami Trace 0
The Ironmen rebounded with a victory in FAC action.
Collin Ghearing and Trent Wolford each finished with a goal and an assist, while Isaac Kuhn added a goal as well.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 6, Miami Trace 0
Similar to the boys, the Ironladies rebounded with a victory in conference action.
Taylor Thorpe finished with four goals and an assist to lead the Ironladies, followed goals from Marley Stroth and Makayla Powers.
Macy Tripp, Kirsten Evans and Hannah Merrill had an assist each, while Mattie Walburn had five saves.
Tuesday, September 22
BOYS SOCCER
Chillicothe 1, Jackson 0
The Ironmen and Cavaliers took their rivalry to the next level, but Chillicothe's Justin Rubia found the back of the net with 1:13 left in the game for the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chillicothe 5, Jackson 0
The Ironladies' six-game winning streak abruptly ended as they were outshot by a 13-3 margin.
VOLLEYBALL
Chillicothe 3, Jackson 0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-21)
The Ironladies fought tough, but ended up on the losing side of FAC action.
Kloe Zink led the offense with 14 kills and six digs, followed by 10 kills and four blocks from Kaycee Perkins.
Kaydee Brown tallied 20 digs, while Sydney and Halle Hughes followed with 13 and 12, respectively.
Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-12)
The Oaks dropped their eighth straight game in a straight-set loss to the Mohawks.
Meigs 3, Wellston 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 29-27)
The Golden Rockets battled and pushed until the end, but fell in TVC action to the Marauders.
