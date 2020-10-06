Kloe Zink

Jackson’s Kloe Zink powers down a kill in the Ironladies’ four-set victory over Fairfield on Wednesday in non-conference action.

 Photo Credit/Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Monday, Oct. 5

VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 3, Warren 1 (27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10)

The Ironladies picked up their fourth-straight victory in non-conference action against Warren.

Thursday, Oct. 1

VOLLEYBALL

Vinton County 3, Wellston 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-14)

The Vikings picked up their third straight victory, moving past Wellston in conference play.

Cameron Zinn finished with 26 assists, five kills and five aces to the lead the Vikings.

Sydney Smith followed with 10 kills and seven aces, while Lacy Ward had nine kills and three aces.

Jackson 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-21)

The Ironladies picked up their third straight victory with a conference win over the Indians.

Kaycee Perkins finished with 14 kills to lead Jackson, followed by 11 digs and eight kills from Kloe Zink.

Kaydee Brown added 12 digs and six aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 4, Hillsboro 0

The Ironmen had no trouble ousting FAC foe, Hillsboro.

Isaac Kuhn, Ryan Holloway and Joe Crabtree each scored a goal, and the Ironmen were given a gift in the form of an own goal by Hillsboro.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hillsboro 2, Jackson 0

The Ironladies couldn’t find the back of the net and suffered a conference loss to Hillsboro.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 3, Fairfield 1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20)

The Ironladies picked up back-to-back victories with a non-conference win against Fairfield.

Kloe Zink finished with 21 digs and 20 kills to lead Jackson, followed by 20 kills from Kaycee Perkins.

Halle Hughes added 30 assists and 13 digs, followed by 15 assist anf 12 digs from Payton Taylor.

Kaydee Brown and Sydney Hughes had 24 and 21 digs, respectively.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 3, McClain 1 (15-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16)

The Ironladies snapped a four-game losing streak with a conference victory over McClain.

Kloe Zink finished with a game-high 20 kills and nine digs to lead Jackson.

Halle Hughes had 18 assists, 16 digs and three aces, while Kaydee Brown added 12 digs and five aces.

Payton Taylor notched 12 digs and three aces, while Sydney Hughes added 16 digs.

Alexander 3, Wellston 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-14)

The Golden Rockets dropped another game inside of TVC play to Alexander.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 3, McClain 1

The Ironladies earned their ninth victory of the season by defeating the Tigers.

Taylor Thorpe finished with a goal and an assist, while Kirsten Evans and Emma Bapst had a goal each as well.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 2, McClain 0

The Ironmen got revenge on McClain and handed the Tigers their first loss in conference play.

Noah Collins scored both goals on penalty kicks.

