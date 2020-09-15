Monday, September 14
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-14)
The Vikings moved to 8-1 on the season, earning their sixth-straight victory in non-conference action.
Thursday, September 10
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 3, Alexander 2
The Ironladies won their fourth straight game, taking down Alexander in non-conference action.
Kirsten Evans, Makayla Wyant and Abby Seimetz each scored a goal in the victory. Taylor Thorpe had two assists and Emma Bapst had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Athens 3, Wellston 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-21)
The Golden Rockets dropped their fifth straight game, falling in TVC action.
Kamryn Karr finished with 22 assists, 12 digs, four kills and three aces to lead the Golden Rockets.
Sadie Henry followed with 11 kills and 11 digs, while Taylar Spencer added seven kills.
Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-13)
The Oaks fell in straight-sets to the Pirates in SOC II action.
Wednesday, September 9
VOLLEYBALL
Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-17)
The Ironladies suffered a straight-set loss to Wheelersburg in non-conference action.
Halle Hughes has nine assists and a pair of aces, Kloe Zink finished with seven kills while Kaydee Brown had 22 digs.
Tuesday, September 8
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Wellston 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-16)
The Vikings move to 6-1 on the season after ousting Wellston in straight sets.
Lacy Ward finished with 11 kills, six digs and a pair of aces for the Vikings, followed by Cameron Zinn with 21 assists, eight digs, six kills and three aces.
South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-13)
The Oaks suffered a conference loss at the hands of the Jeeps.
Baylee Howell finished with nine assists and three digs, followed by five kills, three digs and three blocks from Bryanna Boggs.
Kailey Adkins added 11 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 0, South Webster 0
The Ironmen and Jeeps battled for 80 minutes, but ended in a tie after no goals were collected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.