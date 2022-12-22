Shooting Woes Doom Athens Against Vinton County

ATHENS – A slow start doomed Athens in a conference matchup against Vinton County on Tuesday. Only scoring 12 in the first half, the Bulldogs had to face a seemingly insurmountable deficit and eventually fell 65-31 on the road.


