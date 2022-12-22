Shooting Woes Doom Athens Against Vinton County

ATHENS – A slow start doomed Athens in a conference matchup against Vinton County on Tuesday. Only scoring 12 in the first half, the Bulldogs had to face a seemingly insurmountable deficit and eventually fell 65-31 on the road.
It was just an off-night overall for Athens (2-4, 2-1). The team shot just over 20% from the field while having a 3-22 mark from deep. They were outrebounded 41-25 on the night, allowing the Vikings (5-1, 3-0) to get 10 second chance points. Due to such a discrepancy, the Bulldogs allowed 32 points in the paint on the night.
Athens actually won the turnover battle on the night. It just ended up being that the shots weren’t falling and that Vinton County was grabbing a majority of those shots.
The only Bulldogs to reach double-digits were Landon Wheatley and Nathan Shadik. Wheatley had 11 points on 3-16 shooting while Shadik added 10 on a 4-16 mark. Combined, the two seniors also shot 2-12 from behind the arc.
The theme of the game was evident from the jump. Led by Bradyn Cain, who paced all scorers with 16 points on the night, Vinton County jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.
The second wasn’t much different. Athens could only muster eight points while the Vikings went on to score 19, leading to a 35-12 score at the half.
The Bulldogs were able to reach 16 points in the third quarter, the only time they reached double-digits in a single frame on the night. That could’ve been used as momentum, but Vinton County put up 19 themselves to continue to increase the lead.
The Vikings were able to hold Athens to only three points in the final quarter, eventually reaching the final conclusion.
Eric Decker is the sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
