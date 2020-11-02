CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference released its all-league boys and girls soccer teams on Thursday as McClain’s Braeden Bergstrom and Chillicothe’s Addie Erslan headlined the lists.
Bergstrom led the Tigers to their first-ever FAC title, one that was shared with both Jackson and Chillicothe.
Jackson’s Collin Ghearing, Connor Ball, Isaac Kuhn and Ty Broermann represented the Ironmen on the list after winning a third straight sectional final and ending the season 10-5-3.
Joining Bergstrom with all-league honors for the Tigers are teammates Noah Reeves and Bryson Badgley.
Chillicothe’s Brady Wood, Danny Bentley, Isaac Crawford and Michael Lapurga also received all-FAC recognition.
Rounding out the boys list are Hillsboro’s Logan Weber and Landon Weber and Miami Trace’s pair of Ethan Steele and Connor Bucher.
Meanwhile, Erslan led the Cavaliers to yet another league title, this time at 9-0, while breaking the school’s all-time scoring record. She ends her career at Chillicothe with 111 career goals.
On the girls side, Erslan is joined by teammates Gemma Maimone and Ali Mathis.
Jackson’s Taylor Thorpe, Kirsten Evans and Sarah Lefever earned all-conference honors, who helped guide the Ironladies to a 12-6 record.
Also earing all-conference honorees were Kenzie Dietrick, Brooke Ulicny and Zinney Adams from Hillsboro, McClain’s Kerigan Pollard, Washington’s Arianna Heath, and Miami Trace’s Margarah Bloom and Kandice Mathews rounded out the list.
