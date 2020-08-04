JACKSON — No one wants a senior year on the soccer pitch more than Jackson’s Collin Ghearing.
To date, Jackson has compiled a 33-14-5 record with the senior forward on the pitch which includes back-to-back Division II sectional championships.
Ghearing scored 14 goals and passed out 10 assists last year in the Ironmen’s 13-5 campaign, and was rewarded by being named FAC Player of the Year. While the numbers are nice for him and he has high goals for himself this year, he’s also playing with the bigger picture in mind.
“Ultimately I want to be FAC Player of the Year again and make first-team All-Ohio,” Ghearing said. “The numbers and recognition are great accomplishments, but this has the chance to be a special season, one of the best in Jackson’s history. We’re a hungry group who wants to leave our mark and hopefully do something that’s never been done before.”
The Ironmen ended their season with a 1-0 loss to Alexander in a Division II district semifinal, but this year aims to be their best chance to break through with 10 starters back.
On top of that, Jackson brings in a solid freshman class that could see some players contribute right away.
“It’s great having all the guys back and so much returning experience in the starting lineup,” Ghearing said. “But having a big group of freshmen coming in as well is great. Those guys have worked hard and it puts even more of a responsibility on us as seniors because we want to leave behind a standard that they can look up to and add on to as well.”
Despite the fact he wasn’t able to play much club soccer to continue improving his game with COVID-19 shutting everything down, he’s worked on building up his strength to make himself more durable.
The extra work he’s put in is fueled by two things. The first thing is the fact that while Jackson and Chillicothe have had their intense battles, Jackson is 0-6 against the Cavaliers since Ghearing entered high school.
“Us and Chillicothe is always a dogfight. When it comes to soccer, we don’t like them and they don’t like us,” Ghearing said. “They’ve gotten the best of us every year, and last year we believed it was our turn to win the conference or at least a share. But we were tied last year, and they made a play to win. They didn’t give up and got us. This year seems like a level playing field with who we have returning and who they lost so hopefully things work out in our favor.”
The other thing fueling Ghearing is getting to a district final, where the Ironmen have been since 2005. The last two seasons have ended with 1-0 losses in a Division II district semifinal to Circleville and Alexander.
With Ghearing on the pitch, Jackson has always had a fighting chance. Its 13 wins last season were the most since 2004. But all the wins in the world won’t mean anything unless it accomplishes its goal this season.
“With the group we have and the experience, I believe we can go undefeated in the conference and get to a district final,” Ghearing said. “I believe this is our year, it’s just a matter of us going on the field everyday and proving it. Us seniors want to leave behind a legacy of hard work to the freshmen and sophomores, and bring back some hardware would be the ultimate stamp for us.”
