JACKSON — Needless to say, Taylor Thorpe was ready for her close up on Friday night.
With the evening sky lit up in various colors, it was the senior midfielder and captain who shined the brightest, notching a hat trick in the Ironladies' 3-1 victory over Circleville.
"We started 0-3-1 last season, so we're already on a better track and I couldn't be happier with how we played," Jackson coach Jon Groff said. "Our defense and back line was incredible, even with giving up a goal with two minutes left. Going from a practice straight to a game with no scrimmages is tricky and I wasn't sure how we'd look, but I'm happy. We fought hard, worked things out on the fly and the girls responded really well."
Circleville played a tough, physical style of soccer but Jackson was ready for action, using its speed to find holes and create some openings.
With the ball at the feet of Macy Tripp streaking down the right sideline, she found Thorpe in open space from about 20 yards out. In turn, Thorpe took the touch, make one dribble and sent a beauty into the back of the net and over the goalie's outstretched arms to put the Ironladies ahead 1-0 with 27:56 remaining.
"I got the ball in the middle with no one right on top of me, so I cut the back back and there was a gap," Thorpe said of the sequence. "I took the shot since we were still scoreless at the moment and it just went perfectly into the back of the net."
Jackson's defense continued to stifle the Tigers at every turn up to halftime and beyond.
Although the Tigers' defense were making stops of their own, they made one big mistake that proved costly. They committed a handball in the box, setting up a penalty kick for Jackson.
Turning towards their captain, Thorpe sent a rocket past the goalie into the net for a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the second half.
Thorpe's final trick came with 7:18 left in the game. She took a corner kick that ricocheted off a number of players before Emma Bapst got control and passed back to Thorpe.
She took the touch and crossed it into the box which hit off a Circleville player and just crossed the goal line for her third goal of the game.
"I told Taylor before the game that she was going to score three goals and she came through," Groff said. "She's a special player who we'll rely on a lot this year. We have a lot of talented players and we're much deeper this time around. We're off to a good start and we'll continue to get better."
Goalie Mattie Walburn finished with three saves while Hannah Landrum had a pair of saves as well.
Jackson returns to action on Thursday at home in non-conference action against Unioto.
Jackson 2, Circleville 1
With the group Jackson has at its disposal this season, it understands what it could accomplish this season.
Friday was the beginning of that mission as it took home a 2-1 hard fought victory over Circleville.
"Both teams fought incredibly hard for their first action against someone other than themselves," Jackson coach Lee Lord said. "Circleville is a tough team who is coached very well, so this was a great test out of the gates for us. We possessed the ball and passed it very well despite missing some opportunities. But you can't ask for anymore than to start the season with a win."
Both teams spent the first 15 minutes getting a feel for one another and the way they move in open spaces, but it was Circleville who struck first.
After Jackson was called for a foul in the box, Will Bullock sent a laser into the back of the net on a penalty kick for a 1-0 Tiger lead with 22:38.
But the Ironmen countered back less than a minute later.
Collin Ghearing took the free kick from 35 yards out and found Joe Crabtree, who outjumped Circleville and connected on a header past the goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1.
"We've been doing that sequence all throughout high school," Crabtree said. "Headers are sort of my specialty, and being one of the taller players on the field gives me a little advantage."
Then just before the half, Circleville was called for a foul in the box that set Jackson up with a penalty kick.
Ghearing took the chance and sent a missile through the left side of the goal that gave the Ironmen a 2-1 lead going into halftime.
From that point on it was a defensive battle that Jackson rose to the challenge and won to preserve the victory.
"We clamped down big time defensively in the second half," Lord said. "Ty (Broermann), Isaac Kuhn, Haydn Brown, Connor Ball, Ryan Holloway and Broc Williams all did a great job in the back row taking control and not giving up many opportunities. Circleville only took one shot in the second half and efforts like that are what it takes to win those tough like this. I'm proud of those guys."
Jackson is back on the pitch Thursday at home in a non-conference battle with Fairland.
