JACKSON — Jackson has reaped the benefits of having Taylor Evans in the circle during her first two seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic took away her junior season.
The right-handed flamethrower has provided a security blanket for the Ironladies, giving the defense the night off on numerous occasions. But after a successful high school career, Evans will be rendering her services to a new team in the next chapter of her career.
She made a decision, via Twitter, to commit to Walsh University … officially turning the page on a legacy of success and starting a new journey in the same breath.
“I chose Walsh because it truly feels like home. The moment I stepped foot on campus, it felt right,” Evans said. “The distance from home, size, and academics were exactly what I was looking for in a school. Everyone seems to know each other on campus, which made it seem like everyone was family. This family atmosphere that Walsh gives off makes me feel at home.”
As a sophomore, Evans went 13-5 with a 1.19 ERA. She struck out 166 hitters in 111 ⅓ innings.
That helped the Ironladies finish 14-10 overall and win a Frontier Athletic Conference title.
“My family, teammates, and coaches have meant so much to me during this recruiting process,” Evans said. “The process can be demanding and stressful at times. There were times where I thought I would never find a place to call home if it weren’t for my family’s constant encouragement. My teammates from present and past years have encouraged and supported me throughout the entire thing. Without them pushing me to be my absolute best, I don’t know where I would be.”
Evans will now join a program that was 9-37 overall in 2019. However, this past spring, the Cavaliers were 10-5 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evans is just one of numerous talented players that Walsh coach Anna Ball has been able to sign over her first three seasons.
“At the collegiate level, I am most looking forward to the constant competitiveness,” Evans said. “I’m excited to push myself and win with girls who have the same competitive mindset. The team has such strong core values and I can’t wait to play for coach Ball. It means so much to me to be a college athlete. I have wanted to play at the next level since I started playing travel ball when I was younger,” Evans said. “So many practices and pitching lessons have gone into the player I am now. It feels so great that all the years of hard work have paid off.”
However, before Evans arrives on campus to start chapter two of her softball career, she has one season left in the circle at Jackson.
A season in which she aims to help deliver a third FAC title to the Ironladies, as well as bringing home some hardware.
