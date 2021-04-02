MCARTHUR — Prior to Friday's game, it had been fairly smooth sailing early in the season for Vinton County.
In three games, it had given up just three runs defensively while piling up the runs offensively.
Friday was the Vikings' first taste of adversity this season, but they responded quickly never looked back as they earned a 10-6 victory over Rock Hill.
"This was not an easy day for our pitchers with it being so cold, but we did a great job of grinding at-bats and making Rock Hill's pitcher (Tori Adkins) work," Vinton County coach Jeremy Ward said. "We made a couple mistakes off the bat but immediately answered back and didn't look back."
Through four games, the Vikings have outscored their opponents: Paint Valley, Trimble, Belpre and now Rock Hill by a total 46-9 margin.
"Our patience at the plate has been a huge key," Ward said. "The top of our lineup has been on base so much and it's taken a lot of pressure off the bottom of the lineup to produce. Our depth has been great despite a couple lulls from having different lineups, but so far so good."
Rock Hill came out swinging from the first pitch. Makenzie Hanshaw ripped an RBI double that quickly put the Redmen ahead 1-0.
Abby Morrison later laced an RBI single to deep center field, then Aleigha Matney followed up the next at-bat with a two-run blast over the right field fence, pushing the lead up to 4-0.
However, the Vikings wasted no time responding. Abby Faught notched an RBI single to put the Vikings on the board. Then Gracie Peters sent a three-run no doubter over the fence in center field to tie the game 4-4.
"I was nervous at first, but that's every at bat. But I knew it was gone the minute it came off my bat," Peters said. "It tied the game but I think it also gave us the energy we needed to continue putting up runs and playing at a high level."
But they weren't finished just yet. A few batters later, Taylor Houdasheldt got a hold of one and drilled a two-run triple to right field, giving the Vikings the 6-4 lead.
"We talk a lot about maturity and being ready when it's your turn," Ward said. "The biggest thing was that we didn't freak out when we were trailing out of the gates. We remained calm and took our chances when we had them."
The next inning, Morgan Ziegler popped an RBI single into no man's land in right field that pushed the lead up to 7-6.
Rock Hill responded with a run via an RBI double from Tori Adkins in the third, and an RBI single off the bat of Shaylin Matney in the top of the sixth, trimming the lead to 7-6.
But in the end, it wasn't enough as the Vikings piled on three runs in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI singles from Sydney Smith and Gracie Peters, along with an RBI triple by Breanna Sexton to close out for the win.
"Our concentration was much better at the plate in the sixth and we produced some really quality at-bats," Ward said. "Those are the types of things we have to do if we want to reach our potential this season."
Peters finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, followed by Houdasheldt with a triple and two RBIs.
Kerrigan Ward earned the win in the circle, pitching four innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out four batters. She also went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Abby Faught tossed three innings and struck out three batters while allowing just one earned run. Additionally, she went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
