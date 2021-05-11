McARTHUR — The rollercoaster ride that was Vinton County’s season has come to it’s final stop.
After earning its biggest victory of the season, defeating Athens on Friday, the Vikings’ offense fell flat and ended with a 6-1 loss to McClain in a Division II sectional semifinal on Monday.
“Maybe it was a handover effect from the Athens game, but we didn’t execute at all,” Vinton County coach Jeremy Ward said. “We had a good gameplan and we knew what we going to happen, but didn’t make the plays.”
While Vinton County was riding momentum coming into the game, McClain had only played two games since April 27, so some rust could have built up.
The Tigers went with small ball to start as Kerrigan Pollard and Kyla Burchett each reached base via bunt singles. Then Josie Crabtree ripped an RBI single to put them ahead 1-0.
“We knew the first two batters were going to bunt, and when we didn’t make either play, I thin it set up back a little,” Ward said. “That little bit of shock set in and then the next hit was an RBI and we didn’t answer back.”
The score remained 1-0 for the next five innings as Crabtree and Abby Faught engaged in a pitcher’s duel.
Crabtree used location to hit the same outside corner while Faught mixed pitches and used her speed to hit down hitters.
Then in the top of the sixth, McClain put the dagger in with one swing off the bat.
With two outs and the bases loaded after two singles and a fielder’s choice, Bri Vandyke took a 1-1 offering and send a bomb over the center field fence for a grand slam which pushed the lead up to 5-0.
“We’ve given up some nine-hole home runs this season, and it wasn’t like it was a bad pitch or anything,” Ward said. “But (Vandyke) saw a pitch and smashed it. And sometimes all it takes it one pitch to make or break a game.”
McClain scored another run on a fielding error before Vinton County got on the board with an RBI single from Breanna Sexton in the bottom of the seventh before lining out to end the game.
“We’ve gotten anyway with no fielding the ball very well because we’ve scored eight or nine runs in a game,” Ward said. “But when you aren’t scoring, it definitely exposes the holes in your game. We played a really solid game defensively, but couldn’t hit and it did us in.”
Faught suffered the loss in a complete game, allowing seven hits and striking out seven batters. Sexton finished with an RBI while Morgan Ziegler had a double and a run scored.
Vinton County has one conference game to make up on Friday at River Valley before officially concluding its season.
After that, it says goodbye to Faught, the lone senior on the team who will continue her softball career at Rio Grande.
“She’s had an exceptional last two weeks to go alongside a great career, it just disappointing we couldn’t make a tournament run for her to see her have that success,” Ward said. “Ultimately, she’s been a workhorse and great teammate. She keeps things loose in the dugout, had great chemistry with the girls and she’ll definitely be missed.”
