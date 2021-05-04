WELLSTON — 'Focus on these next two games.'
That was Wellston coach Jim Hall's message to his team prior to taking the field on Monday.
That message was well received as the Golden Rockets jumped all over River Valley and moved one step closer to a TVC title with a 9-0 victory over the Raiders.
"The girls came out with two things on their mind: take it one inning at a time and win," Hall said. "Win this one, and win on Wednesday at Meigs and they'll be at least co-TVC champions. But they focused on the task at hand and played a really good game."
Wellston wasted no time starting fast and setting the tone for the rest of the game.
After getting the Raiders to go down in order, Jenna Johnston roped an RBI double to right field before scoring on a throwing error during the next at-bat to put it ahead 2-0.
Two batters later, Alyssa Petersen laced an RBI single to right field, pushing the lead up to 3-0.
That turned out to be was more than enough support for Maddie Potts in the circle.
Seeming to find her groove back after a small mid-season slowdown, she was dialed in and went through River Valleys lineup with the greatest of ease.
She took home the win in a complete game effort, allowing just four hits and striking out three batters.
"She started out the season on fire and then struggled a little bit about midseason," Hall said. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster but it happens and she's still gaining experience. I had to pull her a few times, but it looked as if she found her form again, which is a good sign for us."
An inning later in the bottom of the second, Nevaeh Ousley stepped up and smoked an RBI double to center field before scoring via an RBI single from Johnston, extending the lead up to 5-0.
Two innings later, Johnston get her third RBI of the day off a sacrifice fly, then Kamryn Karr ripped a two-run double left center field for an 8-0 lead.
Then Sadie Henry followed with an infield RBI single to put the finishing touches on a Wellston victory.
"Usually we're a team that starts a little slow and is catching up, but we started fast and kept it going," Hall said. "River Valley has a nice team, but we played good defense and only had one error at the very end of the game that didn't cost us anything."
Johnston finished 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, followed by Karr going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Ousley was also 1-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Petersen and Henry were each 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Wellston returns to action on Wednesday at Meigs to close out the TVC season before shifting its focus towards the tournament.
It earned a No. 6 seed and will host the winner between Fairland and West Union on Friday, May 14.
