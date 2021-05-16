WELLSTON — After a five-year conference championship drought, Wellston has now gone back-to-back.
Following Athens' loss to Vinton County, Wellston sit atop the conference standings with just one game left.
It had no trouble at all keeping its place atop the TVC mountaintop with a 13-1 victory over Meigs on Wednesday, clinching the outright TVC-Ohio title for a second straight season.
Maddie Potts threw a complete game for the win. allowing just two hits and striking out four batters. She went 1-for-4 at the dish, collecting two RBIs.
Sadie Henry finished a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, followed by Jenna Johnston going 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs.
Alyssa Petersen went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Macie Lambert was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kamryn Karr was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Just two days later, the Golden Rockets celebrated a Division III sectional title with a 12-5 victory over Fairland, marking their second straight appearance in district tournament action.
Karr earned the victory in 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out four batters in the process.
Kenna Kilgour showed her power game by going 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Petersen also showed her strength, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs.
Henry was 1-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Johnston was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and an RBI.
Wellston returns to action on Wednesday at home in a Division III district semifinal against Valley.
