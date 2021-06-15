WELLSTON — Ever since she stepped onto the Nancy Kibler field at Wellston, it was clear that Jenna Johnston was just different.
With bat speed, hitting power and quick glove defensively, she had a huge hand in delivering Wellston a TVC title in 2019 and won TVC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman.
Two years later, Wellston is still atop the TVC standings and while Johnston racked up another award, she wasn’t alone this time.
Johnston was named TVC Offensive Player of the Year, and her infield running mate, Kenna Kilgour was named TVC Defensive Player of the Year as the TVC released its all-league honors.
Johnston continued to show why she’s one of the top players in Southern Ohio, batting .554 with 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 41 runs scored and 27 RBIs — all team highs.
Kilgour, the lone senior on the team, was the backbone of the Golden Rockets’ defense, leading them to a Division III district championship appearance. Additionally, she batted .431 on the season with seven doubles, four home runs, 34 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
Joining them on the TVC list were their teammates Nevaeh Ousley, Kamryn Karr, Sadie Henry and Maddie Potts.
Karr finished the season with a .356 average that included a pair of home runs, seven doubles, 20 runs and 27 RBIs, while Ousley batted .333 with a home run, five doubles, 26 runs and 23 RBIs.
Henry ended with a .308 average with 20 runs and 25 RBIs, while Potts dazzled in the circle, finishing 10-2 with 2.75 ERA and struck out 100 batters.
Earning spots on TVC from Vinton County was Abby Faught, Breanna Sexton, Sydney Smith, Taylor Houdasheldt and Kerrigan Ward.
Faught, the lone senior on the team, finished 9-8 in the circle but sported a 2.93 ERA and struck out 109 batters on the season. From the dish, she batted .316 with five home runs and 23 RBIs.
Sexton made honorable mention All-Ohio after batting .513 with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 29 runs scored and 38 RBIs — all team highs.
Smith finished the season with a .320 average, a pair of home runs, six doubles, over 15 runs scored and more than 10 RBIs.
Houdasheldt ended the season with a .343 average including four doubles, two triples, over 10 runs scored and more than 10 RBIs.
When Faught wasn't pitching, it was Ward in the circle and she finished 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA while striking out 64 batters. At the plate, she carried a .346 average with a home run, seven doubles 18 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
Rounding out the TVC list was Athens’ Olivia Banks, Olivia Kaiser, Kateyanne Walburn and Abbi Ervin, River Valley’s Brooklyn Sizemore, Riley Bradley, Grace Hash and Malorie Stanley, Alexander’s Jadyn Mace, Erin Sucrlock and Brooke Casto, Nelsonville-York’s Ryleigh Giffin and Kylie Christa.
