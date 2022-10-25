Tigers take down Oaks with shutout victory

Waverly sophomore receiver Kody Swords makes a leaping grab of a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mason Kelly late in the second half of Friday’s home game. Swords had two touchdown receptions.

 Photo by Julie Billings/Vinton-Jackson Courier

WAVERLY —  It was a slow start but a fantastic finish for the Waverly Tigers in Friday night’s home football finale, as they cruised to a 35-0 victory over the visiting Oak Hill Oaks.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments