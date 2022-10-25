Tigers take down Oaks with shutout victory

WAVERLY — It was a slow start but a fantastic finish for the Waverly Tigers in Friday night’s home football finale, as they cruised to a 35-0 victory over the visiting Oak Hill Oaks.
Much of the first half was played with the Tigers holding a narrow 7-0 lead. The Tigers finally put their second touchdown of the night on the scoreboard with 1:04 left in the half. But once the Tigers scored their first touchdown of the third quarter, the floodgates opened. They pushed the game to running clock status in a matter of minutes, getting their 35-0 lead before entering the fourth and final quarter.
“I think it was somewhat intentional on their part to slow it down on us. They wanted to slow it down and keep it close. We missed some plays early with a turnover and missed a score,” Waverly coach Chris Crabtree said.
“I looked over late in the first half and couldn’t believe we had only scored seven points. I felt like we moved the ball and did whatever we needed to do. We just didn’t stick it into the end zone. That’s been the story of our life this year. We came out and did things better in the second half.”
Peyton Harris finished the first Waverly scoring drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. And then it was a long time before the Tigers scored again. When they did, Kody Swords made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone, snagging a 22-yard pass from quarterback Mason Kelly. Waverly took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jase Hurd broke a 19-yard run for the first touchdown of the second half with 7:47 left in the third quarter, 20-0. Then Mason Kelly looked to Swords again for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 5:39 on the clock. The conversion pass went to senior Wyatt Crabtree, 28-0.
An interception by Waverly freshman Carson Peters set up the final scoring opportunity. Peters caught the ball at the Oak Hill 25 and returned it three yards. There Mason Kelly aired the ball out to his older brother Hudson for a 22-yard touchdown strike with 4:33 left in the third quarter.
It was a game that featured plenty of yellow flags, as the crew gave out 16 penalties in all. Oak Hill was penalized six times for 55 yards, while the Tigers were penalized 10 times for 99 yards. Oak Hill picked up three first downs by penalty, while the Tigers netted four. Waverly finished with 18 first downs, while the Oaks hadd 11.
Defensively, they had their way with the Oaks. Jase Hurd, Wyatt Crabtree, Logan Long and Legend Clifford all delivered sacks as Oak Hill quarterback Eddie Abele was constantly harassed by multiple Tiger defenders breaking into the backfield. Carson Peters intercepted Abele twice, while Cade Carroll added another interception.
“It is great to win the last game at home. It is great for the seniors to win their last game and have an opportunity to move on to the playoffs,” Crabtree said. “I’m super proud of these guys. It has been a tough season at moments. With our mindset and the way we do things here, these guys held everybody accountable and made sure we stayed the course and fought through the tough times.”
Waverly ends the regular season at 5-5 overall and 3-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
According to joeeitel.com, Waverly will take on Cinicinnati Wyoming in its first roud playoff game Friday night. The official OHSAA playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.
