Tigers take down Rio in regular season finale

Rio Grande's Sam Winhoven had a block assist in the RedStorm's straights sets loss at Campbellsville University in their regular season finale on Saturday. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University rallied late in each of the first two sets and then made an early lead in set three stand up for a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 win over the University of Rio Grande, Saturday afternoon, in Mid-South Conference men's volleyball action at Gosser Gymnasium.


