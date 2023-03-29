Tigers take down Rio in regular season finale

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University rallied late in each of the first two sets and then made an early lead in set three stand up for a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 win over the University of Rio Grande, Saturday afternoon, in Mid-South Conference men's volleyball action at Gosser Gymnasium.
The Tigers completed a regular season sweep of the RedStorm, improving to 10-14 overall and 6-4 in league play.
Rio Grande closed out regular season play at 7-19 overall and 2-8 in the MSC.
The RedStorm led as late as 16-13 in the opening stanza and still found themselves deadlocked at 17-all before Campbellsville scored eight of the final 11 winners to grab the early match lead.
The same scenario played out in set two with Rio leading 17-16 and still tied at 18-18 after a kill by sophomore Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) before the Tigers reeled off five straight points and seven of the last nine winners to take a commanding advantage.
Set three saw the hosts bolt to a quick 6-0 lead and, despite the RedStorm closing the deficit to three on a trio of occasions, pushing the cushion to as many as eight points three times down the stretch, including the final margin of victory, to seal the match.
Karil Adeh led Campbellsville with 11 kills and four service aces. The Tigers finished with a .253 attack percentage as a team with 37 kills and 16 errors in 83 attacks.
Diego Betancourt had 29 assists and Fernand Morales tallied 11 digs in the winning effort.
Rio Grande had 27 kills and 19 errors over 78 swings for a .103 attack percentage.
Junior Caden Donaldson (Jackson, OH) led the RedStorm with 13 kills, while sophomore Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 23 assists and sophomore Bobby Meifert (Bolingbrook, IL) finished with 13 digs.
Sophomore Ethan Johnson (Hamilton, OH) also had a solo block and three block assists in a losing cause.
Ironically, the two teams will meet again in the quarterfinal round of the MSC Tournament next Friday, at 10 a.m. EDT, at the Ephram White Gymnasium in Bowling Green, Ky.
