The Trimble Tomcats would score nine runs in the final two times at-bat on Friday to complete a wild 12-11 comeback victory over Vinton County at home. Owen Sikorski and Trent Pettit each recorded three hits to lead the Tomcats in the win.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments