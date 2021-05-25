MEIGS — The area’s track and field athletes invaded Meigs for Division II district action, and multiple athletes ended up punching their ticket to regionals.
Jackson’s Olivia Kennedy was crowned a district champion, taking first place in the 100 (13.42), 400 (59.24) and 800 (2:22.96).
She also advanced in the 4x400 alongside Olivia Sheward, Haleigh Hughes and Kirsten Evans, finishing in second place (4:12.20).
Vinton County’s Tristen Kirby also took home a district championship in the 100 hurdles (16.53).
She additionally qualified for regionals with a third-place finished in the 300 hurdles (49.01) and fourth-place in the 100 (13.89).
Rounding out the girls qualifiers was Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey, who finished third in the high jump (4-foot-10) to advance.
On the boys’ side of the meet, Vinton County’s Elijah Williams qualified in the 100 (3rd, 11.68), 200 (2nd, 23.36), long jump (2nd; 20-foot-1.5) and in the 4x100 alongside Lance Montgomery, Boomer Herrold and Josiah Thacker (4th, 45.86).
Jackson’s Kaeden Fulton qualified in the 100 (2nd, 11.47) and 200 (4th, 23.60) and in the 4x200 with Nate Woodard, Chris Hughes and Caleb Hutchinson (3rd, 1:34.81).
Hughes additionally qualified in the 300 hurdles (4th, 44.07), while Woodard qualified in the 400 (3rd, 52.12) and in the 4x400 along with Hughes, Broc Williams, Ty Jones (4th, 3:43.34).
Wellston’s Brenton Breech qualified in the 110 hurdles (3rd, 16.82) and in the high jump (4th, 5-foot-6).
Regionals will take place on Saturday at Southeastern High School.
