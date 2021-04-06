JACKSON — Jackson’s Olivia Kennedy emerged as the biggest winner of the day at Saturday’s Jackson Invitational.
The junior runner was the only area girl to win first place in any individual event. But her biggest victory was putting her herself in the history books by setting a new school record in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.57.
However, that wasn’t the only race she won as she took the 100 with a time of 13.48, and the 1600 with a time of 5:30.70.
She was also a part of the girls 4x400 relay team also featuring Kirsten Evans, Olivia Sheward and Rylie Kilgour that took second place (Coal Grove) with a time of 4:25.76.
Following Kennedy’s three first-place victories, the area was filled with a number of teams/individuals taking second and three place honors.
Jackson’s team of Sheward, Evans, Abby Seimetz and Lauren Elliott took second in the 4x800 with a time of 11:12.20.
Vinton County’s 4x800 team of Emily Reynolds, Savannah Perry, Josie Mulhern and Ryleigh Ashmore followed in third place (11:19.91).
The 4x200 team for Jackson of Elliott, Jade Winters, Kendal Osbourne and Haleigh Hughes finished in third place (2:01.40). They also took third in the 4x100 (57.97).
Evans individually took third place in the 400 (1:08.65), while Vinton County’s Tristen Kirby claimed second place in the 300 hurdles (52.83).
Oak Hill’s Ivy Gentry took second place in the 200 with a time of 28.51, and took third place in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-6.25.
Over on the boys’ side of the race, Vinton County’s Elijah Williams took first place in the long jump with a distance of 19-feet-9.5.
He was also a part of the Vikings’ 4x100 team alongside Lance Montgomery, Boomer Herrold and Josiah Thacker that took first place (47.57).
Additionally, he finished second in the 100 (11.76) by 0.04 seconds to Jackson’s Kaeden Fulton first-place finish time of 11.72. Williams also was third in the 200 (24.21).
Jackson’s Chris Hughes finished second in the 300 hurdles (45.86), and third in the 110 hurdles (18.78).
He was also a part of Jackson’s 4x200 team with Fulton, Mitchell Mapes and Ty Jones that finished in second place (1:40.69).
Jackson’s Broc Williams took second place in the long jump with a distance of 19-feet-3.
Girl’s Team Scores:
1). Coal Grove — 138
2). Wheelersburg — 130
3). Jackson — 99
4). Northwest — 69
5). Vinton County 63
6). Rock Hill — 38
7). River Valley — 36
8). Eastern — 20
9). Oak Hill — 19
10). South Webster — 10
Men’s Team Scores:
1). Northwest — 138.5
2). Coal Grove — 103
3). Wheelersburg — 81.5
4). Rock Hill — 77
5). Jackson — 71
6). Vinton County — 56
7). South Webster — 30
8) River Valley — 25
9). Eastern — 20
10). Oak Hill — 12
