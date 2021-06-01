CHILLICOTHE — Saturday’s Division II regional track and field meet saw the end of the season for most of the area’s track and field athletes.

However, for Jackson’s Olivia Kennedy and Vinton County’s Elijah Williams, they will have one final meet.

Kennedy won a regional championship, punching her ticket to the state meet in the 400 with a time of 58.18.

Meanwhile, Williams took second place in the long jump with a distance of 20-feet-9 to earn his ticket to the big dance.

The state meet takes place with preliminaries on Friday, followed by the state championship events on Saturday at Pickerington North High School.

