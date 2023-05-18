Vinton County High School’s 4x800-meter relay team – Samuel Boyd, Matt Hembree, Caleb Lindner and Sam Quackenbush – fourth place finish (8:40 min) at the District Championship qualifiies the team to compete next week at the Regional Championship.
Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media
Vikings’ senior William Adkins finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 130’ 07”.
Photo by Miles Layton
Vikings’ Alyssa Beckner races and paces into the gun lap of the 800-meter dash.
MCARTHUR — Area track teams have been competing this week at the District Championship held at Meigs County High School.
Some of those athletes qualified to compete at the Regional Championship next week.
Since another round prelims at the District meet took place Thursday – more of this developing story will be online later this week and in next Friday’s print edition.
Among the highlights – so far – was Vinton County High School’s 4x800-meter relay team – Samuel Boyd, Matt Hembree, Caleb Lindner and Sam Quackenbush – fourth place finish (8:40 min) qualified the team to compete at the Regionals.
Lindner qualified for the 800-meter prelims (2:17 min) alongside Jackson’s Justin Sheets ( 2:17 min) and Jose Baigen (2:13 min).
Wellston’s Kimberly Aubrey advances to the next prelim in the 200-meter dash (27.68 sec) as does Jackson’s Josh Hutchinson (23.04 sec) and JT Hammons (23.86 sec).
Vikings’ 4x400-meter relay team – Madison Davis, Hope Goodson, Alyssa Beckner and Ryleigh Ashmore – advances (4:30 min) as does Jackson’s team – Sydney Carpenter, Rylie Kilgour, Sydney Fain and Braelyn Brennan – with a time of 4:32 min.
Jackson’s 4x400 team – JT Hammons, Mitchell Mapes, Eli Broermann and Mason Lanning – moves ahead (3:39 min) as does Vinton’s team (3:47 min) –Caleb Lindner, Matt Hembree, Josiah Thacker and Sam Quackenbush.
More on this meet to come.
