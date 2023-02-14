WELLSTON – The Tri-Valley Conference held their annual championship meet on Saturday at Wellston High School with various different Athens County athletes making their way to the podium.
While wrestling is often the most individualistic team sport you can have, an emphasis on the team title was in place as Athens and River Valley came down to the final match to determine the TVC champion.
The Raiders came out on top, giving Athens a second place finish in the league. Rounding out Athens County schools were Nelsonville-York (4th), Alexander (6th), and Trimble (10th).
106 lbs
Landyn Wandling of Meigs finished in first place, pinning Athens’ Ty Schmidt 19 seconds into the second round of the championship match. Alexander’s Justin Johnson and Nelsonville-York’s Dallas Snider matched up in the first round of seeding, with Snider pinning the Spartan in 58 seconds. The two faced off again in the third place match, with Snider once again pinning Johnson. This time in 54 seconds.
113 lbs
Alexander’s Tanner Allen finished in first place, pinning Waterford’s Briceson Cline in the last second of the second round of the championship match.
120 lbs
Vinton County’s Travis Bucklew finished in first place, pinning Athens’ Devon Barnes with 27 seconds left in the championship matchup. The sophomore defeated River Valley’s Aiden Wamsley, pinning him in 1:28, to reach the championship match. Nelsonville-York’s Zack Richardson finished in fourth after falling 7-3 to Meigs’ Joey Young in the third place matchup.
126 lbs
South Gallia’s Reece Butler took down Athens’ Tristin Haas 12-7 in the championship matchup. Trimble’s Xavier Cunningham fell to River Valley’s Phillip Hash in the third place matchup, being pinned in two minutes.
132 lbs
Athens’ Andrew Llewellyn finished in first place, pinning Eastern’s Landen Bashamn with four seconds left in the second round of the championship matchup. Both Alexander’s Kayden Flannery and Nelsonville-York’s Jeffery McLaughlin lost in the semi-finals leading up to the third place matchup.
138 lbs
Athens’ Aristotle Arthur finished in first place, pinning Trimble’s Mason Hart in 1:33 in the championship match. Alexander’s Matthew Walls and Nelsonville-York’s Travis Walsh each won their first match before falling in the loser’s bracket.
144 lbs
River Valley’s Andrew Huck finished in first place. Nelsonville-York’s Dylan McManaway finished in third place, defeating Wellston’s Austen Staar 7-2 in the third place matchup. McManaway defeated Alexander’s Aiden Lachman in the semi-final matchup of the loser’s bracket, pinning him in 1:36. Athens’ Damon Farmer lost to Staar in the semi-finals of the loser’s bracket, being pinned in 54 seconds.
150 lbs
Athens’ Luke Kaiser finished in first place, defeating Waterford’s Lane Cline 6-4. Trimble’s Brayden Markin finished in fourth, falling to River Valley’s Tanner Young in the third place matchup.
157 lbs
River Valley’s Justin Stump finished in first. Athens’ Isaiah Roberts fell in the third place matchup to Vinton County’s Lane Haybron by a score of 11-6. Trimble’s Chase Wooten won his first match before being taken out in the loser’s bracket.
165 lbs
Nelsonville-York’s Gavin Richards finished in first place, defeating Alexander’s Camron Oberholzer 11-8 in the finals. Athens’ Kane Montgomery won his first match before being taken out in the loser’s bracket.
175 lbs
Eastern’s Gavan Smith finished in first place. Athens’ Sebastian Grippa went 0-2 on the day.
190 lbs
Nelsonville-York’s Karl Warren finished in first place, defeating River Valley’s Wyatt McPherson by pinning him nine seconds into the second round. Warren also defeated Athens’ Brian Travis in the semi-finals, pinning him in 1:49. Travis finished in third after defeating Vinton County’s Roy Kirkendall.
215 lbs
Waterford’s Judson Cooper finished in first, defeating Alexander’s Addam Eblin in the finals by a score of 5-0. Eblin defeated Athens’ Braylon Bacon in the semi-finals. Both Bacon and Nelsonville-York’s Brody Goodrich fell in the loser’s bracket.
285 lbs
River Valley’s Landon Goheen finished in first, defeating Athens’ Malikye Peterson by pinning him 15 seconds into the second round in the decisive matchup to determine the overall team winner. Trimble’s Tyler Jordan fell in the third place match, getting pinned by Meigs’ Quentin Smith 30 seconds into the third round.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
