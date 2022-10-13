MCARTHUR – The best cross country runners in the Tri-Valley Conference will compete in the conference championship Saturday at Federal Hocking High School.
Vinton County’s cross country team is primed and ready for a strong conference performance.
“I am cautiously optimistic about our upcoming performance. We have had some strong workouts leading up to the meet. Both boys' and girls' teams are peaking at the right time, so we will be ready to race on Saturday,” Vikings' Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said.
The top 7 runners in each division are considered All-TVC.
“We will certainly have runners in contention for this honor. The other top teams for both the girls and boys are Athens and River Valley,” Kirkpatrick said.
Vikings' runners to watch are Naveah Newton, Sam Boyd and Jackson Walker, each of whom has placed in the top 10 at many meets this season.
Most seasoned cross country watchers expect the Vinton's boys' team to do very well at the conference meet because the Vikings have won or been among the top three teams at regional invitationals throughout the season.
"Athens is always strong, hopefully we can have our best race of the season when it counts. But, I think my boys are ready. It should be a good meet," Kirkpatrick said.
Top Vikings' runners who have scored points include Hayden Reynolds, Caleb Lindner, Sam Quackenbush, Aiden Porter and Braiden Bay who are consistently running in the 18-20 minute range, along with Kellen Mullins, Trason Bay and Travis Bucklew, who are racing within the 21-22 minute pace, and Keaton Travis who is running between 24-25 minute range.
Per the girls' side of the ledger, Vikings' Hollie Swaim and Emma Maynard run pretty close together and finish within 23-24 minute range, while Megan Durham and Paige Ramey are running within 24-25 minute pace.
Athens’ girls’ cross country team has consistently posted top times this season, so they'll probably be pretty tough to beat.
Sophia Szolosi, a first-year student, has led the Bulldogs with first place finishes at each meet with times that are in the low to mid 18 minute range on 3.1 mile courses of varying difficultly.
Szolosi’s teammates Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart, both first-year students, have consistently placed in the top ten with times in the low 20s to make the Bulldogs a top contender for the conference title. Several runners have posted personal bests this season – Samantha Layton, Emma Ulbrich, Eva Riley, Jillian Bourque and Kate Kotses – with times in the low to mid twenties.
Bulldogs’ Tyler Callahan too has posted top 10 finishes with times in the low 17-minute range. Callahan’s teammates Zachary Wakeley and Joonwoo Park have been running in the 18-19 minute range with Abraham Wooster, Alexander Wotschka, Porter Griffin and William Morosko racing and pacing at between 20-21 minutes.
“We are looking to have a really good meet!” Athens’ Bulldogs Coach Adam Gonczy said. “The main thing is continuing to compete and race like we have all season, running together in our packs to help pull each other forward and faster. Trying to get our first seven runners in before the next team's first five.”
Tri-Valley Conference meet starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart.
District meet is Saturday, Oct. 22 at Rio Grande.
Top runners in the Tri-Valley Conference
Girls
Sophia Szolosi – Athens; Landis Corrigan – Athens; Olivia Smart – Athens; Naveah Newton – Vinton County; Hollie Swaim – Vinton County; Abigail Hefferman – River Valley; Abby Schooley – Alexander; Rosemary Stephens – Federal Hocking; Piper Biesinger – Federal Hocking; Kimberly Aubrey – Wellston; Emily McWilliams – Nelsonville-York.
Boys
Evan McPherson – Federal Hocking; Sam Boyd – Vinton County; Jackson Walker – Vinton County; Tyler Callahan – Athens; Brayden Tabler – Federal Hocking; Aiden Porter – Vinton County; Joonwoo Park – Athens; Zachary Wakeley – Athens; Derek Mason – Nelsonville York; Darius Pierce – Federal Hocking; Nik Hill -- Wellston
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.