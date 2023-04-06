MCARTHUR – The Trimble Lady Tomcats fell flat at the plate on Monday, falling 10-0 to Vinton County on the road. Mustering up only one hit in the night, they had to deal with a fantastic pitching performance from Jordyn Zinn.
The sophomore went all six innings, striking out 12 while only allowing the one hit. Addison Post recorded the only hit for Trimble.
Joelle Richards struggled on the mound while dealing with a tough lineup. She allowed nine hits and 10 runs, five of those being earned, in her five innings of action. She also had some control issues, walking nine while only striking out four.
Before the first inning was even complete, the Lady Tomcats fell into a substantial hole. Vinton County was able to put up three runs in the opening frame on a bases loaded walk and a two-RBI single.
They would go on to score one in each of the next two innings, creating a 5-0 lead after three innings.
Richards and the rest of the Lady Tomcats squad would settle down after that defensively, holding Vinton County scoreless over the next couple of innings before the Lady Vikings put the nail in the coffin.
Vinton County would explode for five runs in the sixth before ever recording an out as two RBI singles and an RBI double would bring the mercy rule into effect.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.