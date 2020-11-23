After a successful fall season officially came to a close with the state championships in every sports having been played, the TVC released its all-conference list.
Starting with football, Wellston’s Hunter Smith was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Nelsonville-York’s Colton Snyder was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Wellston’s Mike Smith was named Coach of the Year.
Smith ended the season with 28 catches for 390 yards and six touchdowns for the TVC champion Golden Rockets.
Joining him on the All-Conference list were teammates R.J. Kemp, Chase Ingalls, Jeremiah Frisby, Jarrod Wilbur, Garrett Warnock and Jon Garvin.
Vinton County was represented on the list by Zack Radabaugh, Elijah Williams, Zayne Karr, Boomer Herald, Timmy McManis and Kody Waugh.
Completing the conference list for football was Nelsonville-York’s Drew Carter, Ethan Gail, Christian Wiseman, Christopher McDonald and Ethan Douglas, Alexander’s Logan Neal, Drew Harris, Michael Wells and Xander Karagoisan, Meigs’ Coluter Cleland, Wyatt Hoover and Abe Lundy, Athens’ Joey Moore, Peyton Gail, Owen Roark, Tanner McCune and Brayden Whiting, and River Valley’s Will Hash and Michael Conkle.
In volleyball, Vinton County’s Cameron Zinn was named Offensive Player of the Year while Alexander’s Karsyn Raines was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Zinn finished the season for the TVC champion Vikings with 732 assists, including her 2,000 career assist, 212 digs, 127 kills, 86 aces and 24 blocks.
She was joined on the All-Conference list by teammates Sydney Smith, Lacy Ward, Kerrigan Ward and Zoey Kiefer.
Smith ended the year as the team’s leader in kills with 351 to go with 168 digs and 56 aces, while Lacy added 293 kills, 145 digs and 51 aces.
Kerrigan finished with 401 digs, including No. 1,000 for her career, as well as 43 aces and 21 assists, and Kiefer had 142 kills, 46 digs, 34 aces and 30 blocks.
Wellston’s Sadie Henry was also named to the TVC list after ending the year with 178 kills, 140 digs and 46 aces.
Rounding on the volleyball list in the TVC is Alexander’s Jaydn Mace, Brooke Casto, and Erin Scurlock, Nelsonville-York’s Mackenzie Hurd, Madison Booth, Chloe Lehman and Ryleigh Giffin, Meigs’ Hannah Durst and Mallory Hawley, Athens’ Kesi Federspeil and River Valley’s Mikenzi Pope.
On the boys’ golf course, Vinton County’s Brock Hamon and Wellston’s Will Briggs each made all-conference.
They were joined by Nelsonville-York’s Jack McDonald, River Valley’s Jordan Lambert, Meigs’ Bailey Jones and Payton Brown, Alexander’s T.J. Vogt, Matthew Morris and Landon Atha, and Athens’ Tyson Smith, Nathan Shadik and Ben Partt, who was named Golfer of the Year.
On the girls’ side, Wellston’s Halle Martin and Hallie Shea along with Vinton County’s Liz Lambert and Jaya Booth earned all-conference honors.
They were joined on the list by River Valley’s Sophia Gee, Athens’ Lisa Liv, Olivia Kaiser and Maddie Whiting, Nelsonville-York’s Ryleigh Giffin and Caitlin Hall, and Meigs’ Kylee Robinson and Caitlin Cantrell, who was named Golfer of the Year.
