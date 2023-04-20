Vikings and Ironmen race for glory

MCARTHUR – Vinton County High School hosted a big track meet Tuesday in Vikings country.
Vikings’ boys’ team finished fourth of eight schools and the girls’ team finished third of eight schools. Vikings’ times on the track and their strength in field events have been improving mightily as the season progresses.
Jackson’s boys’ team finished first while the girls’ team finished second.
Wellston’s boys’ team finished fifth and the girls’ team captured at fourth place finish.
Thursday, Wellston hosted a big meet. Since the results of that meet were not available until after press time, that story will be posted to the vintonjacksoncourier.com and appear in the next edition of the newspaper.
Highlights from Tuesday’s meet include the Lady Ironmen’ 4x800-meter relay team – Lea Willett, Sydney Hughes, Braelyn Brennan and Sydney Fain – capturing third place (11:50 min) while Jackson’s boys’ 4x800-meter relay team – Justin Sheets, Lucas Jolly, Griffin Peters and Matthew Gibson – placed second (9:20 min) edging out Eastern Meigs by six seconds (9:26 min).
Jackson’s Rylie Kilgour won the 100-meter hurdles (16.6 sec) – she’s fast!
Wellston’s Krace Gill won the 110-meter hurdles (16.1 sec) – wow!
Jackson’s Josh Hutchinson and Mason Lanning finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter dash (11.4 sec/11.5 sec).
Jackson’s girls’ 4x200-meter relay team – Jaiden Fisher, Braelyn Brennan, Kollier Fulton and Sydney Carpenter – captured a first place finish (1:58 min) while Jackson’s boys’ team – Eli Broerman, Josh Hutchinson, Mitchell Mapes and Mason Lanning – finished second (1:35 min).
Jackson’s Addie Wechter and Vikings’ Hollie Swaim finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run (6:18 min/6:21 min). Swaim’s teammate Megan Durham crossed the finish line at fifth place (6:24 min).
Jackson’s Matthew Gibson won the 1,600-meter (4:50 min) while Vikings’ Caleb Lindner placed third (5:07 min) and Ironmen’ Lucas Jolly placed fourth (5:12 min).
Jackson’s girls’ 4x100-meter relay team – Jaiden Fisher, Kollier Fulton, Braelyn Brennan and Sydney Carpenter – narrowly edged out (55.4 sec) Warren’s team (55.6 sec) to capture first place.
Wellston’s team – Kimmi Aubrey, Hannah Peterson, Sheyenne Landis and Haley Corvin – placed third (56.3 sec).
Jackson’s boys’ 4x100-meter relay team – Eli Broermann, Mason Lanning, JT Hammons and Josh Hutchinson – beat Nelsonville-York’s team by a second in the final stretch – 44.9 to 45.9 sec. Wellston’s team – Josh Clarkson, Seth Lambert, Robert Johnson, and Krace Gill – placed third (48.5 sec).
Vikings’ Madison Davis sprinted to a first place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:04 min) with Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey at second (1:06 min). Worth noting, Jackson’s Rylie Kilgour finished fourth (1:07 min).
Vikings’ Matt Hembree won the 400-meter dash (53.5 sec) while his teammate Sam Quakenbush finished third (57.6 sec).
Wellston’s Krace Gill finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.9 sec) while Vikings’ Cooper Hayburn finished fourth (44.8 sec).
Look at that – Vikings’ long distance star Navaeh Newton finished third in the 800-meter run (2:44 min) while Jackson’s Sydney Fain finished fourth (2:52 min) about second ahead of her teammate Addie Wechter at fifth (2:53 min).
Speaking of the 800-meter run, Vikings’ long distance star Sam Boyd finished fourth (2:15 min). Both Boyd and Newton raced and paced on the Vikings’ highly successful cross country team last season.
Jackson’s Rylie Kilgour placed second in the 200-meter dash (28.6 sec).
Jackson’s JT Hammons narrowly edged out Vinton’s Matt Hembree in the 200-meter dash – 23.9 sec/24.4 sec – to finish first and second, respectively.
Vikings’ Alyssa Beckner placed second in the 3,200-meter run (14:29 min) while Wellston’s Izzy Leach placed third (14:30 min) – very, very close race.
Jackson’s Griffin Peters won the 3,200 meter run (11:16 min) and Vikings’ Aidan Porter placed second (12:02 min).
Vikings’ 4x400-meter relay team – Kalli Good, Lakin Williams (who is also Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen – this year’s festival is coming up fast), Paige Ramey and Madison Davis – placed second (4:50 min).
Jackson’s 4x400-meter relay team – Eli Broermann, Mitchell Mapes, JT Hammons, and Mason Lanning – placed second (3:42 min).
Jackson’s Trent Evans won the discus with a throw of 136’-4.5” while Vikings’ Will Adkins placed second – 126’-05”.
Golden Rockets’ Kimmi Aubrey placed second in the high jump (4’-8”) while her teammate Brenton Breech won the boys’ high jump (5’-10”) followed by Jackson’s Mitchell Mapes at second (5’-8”) and Carson Harris at third (5’-6”).
Go Kimmi Aubrey who won the girls’ long jump (15’-05”) while Jackson’s Jade Winters places second (14’11.5”).
Vikings’ Emma Leaming places second in the girls’ shot put (30’-05.5”).
Jackson’s Trent Evans won the shot put (44’-09”) while Vikings’ Will Adkins placed second (43’-07”) followed by Jackson’ Nate O’Bryan (40’-08”).
Vikings’ Parker Mock won the pole vault (8’-06”) while her teammate Hayden Reynolds placed third in the boys’ pole vault (9’-06”).
