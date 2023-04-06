Vikings and Ironmen track teams compete at Jackson Open

Vikings’ Will Adkins placed first in the shot put (46.08”) on Tuesday at the Jackson Open at Jackson High School.

 Submitted photo

JACKSON – Vikings’ track teams took home a lot of first place finishes Tuesday at the Jackson Open at Jackson High School.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments