Vikings and Ironmen track teams compete at Jackson Open

JACKSON – Vikings’ track teams took home a lot of first place finishes Tuesday at the Jackson Open at Jackson High School.
Jackson’s Ironmen’ track teams were in it to win it, so they too posted some top tier results.
Vikings’ boys’ team finished second out of eight schools and the girls finished fourth out of seven schools.
Ironmen’ boys’ track team finished first and the girls’ team finished second.
Vikings’ girls’ 4x800-meter relay team – Navaeh Newton, Paige Ramey, Hollie Swaim and Megan Durham – placed third (12:33 min).
Vikings’ boys’ 4x800-meter relay team – Hayden Reynolds, Sam Boyd, Caleb Lindner and Sam Quackenbush – placed second (9:06 min) defeating Ironmen’ relay team – Justin Sheets, Ian Bautista, Griffin Peters and Matthew Gibson – at third place (9:20 min). Worth noting, Fort Frye’s boys’ relay team only defeated the Vikings’ team by a second (9:05 min).
Jackson’s Rylie Kilgour, an indoor track superstar, won the girl’s 100-meter hurdles (16.9 sec); third in the 100-meter dash (13.7 sec); second in the 300-meter hurdles (52.84 sec).
Vikings’ Cooper Hayburn placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.6 sec).
Ironmen’ Mason Lanning and JT Lanning placed second and third, respectively in the 100-meter dash (11.3 sec)/11.5 sec).
Ironmen’ boys’ 4x200-meter relay team – Eli Broermann, JT Hammons, Mitchell Mapes and Mason Lanning – placed first (1:35 min) while the Vikings’ team placed third (1:40 min) – Josiah Thacker, Matt Hembree, Cooper Hayburn and Elijah Mayers.
Jackson’s Addie Wechter placed second in the 1,600-meter run (6:24 min) and Vikings’ Hollie Swaim placed third (6:32 min). Wechner placed second in the 3,200-meter run (14:20 min) while her teammate Griffin Peters placed second (11:36 min) in his race.
Jackson’s Matthew Gibson won the mile (5 min) while Vikings’ Sam Boyd placed second (5:04 min) and his teammate Sam Quackenbush at third (5:32 min).
Jackson’s girls’ 4x100-meter relay team – Braelyn Brennan, Kollier Fulton, Kylie Kilgour and Sydney Carpenter – captured first place (53 sec) and their boys’ team too captured second place (46 sec) – Eil Broermann, Mason Lanning, JT Hammons and Ian Bautista.
Vinton’s Matt Hembree won the 400-meter dash (54.9 sec).
Vinton’s Cooper Hayburn placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (45.4 sec).
Vikings’ Naveah Newton placed second in the 800-meter dash (2:44 min).
Jackson’s Matthew Gibson (2:11 min) narrowly edged out Vikings’ Caleb Lindner (2:16 min) in the 800-meter dash.
Vinton’s girls’ 4-400-meter relay team – Madison Davis, Parker Mock, Kalli Good and Navaeh Newtown – captured second place (4:47 min) while Jackson’s boys’ team placed first (3:35 min) – Eli Broermann, Mitchell Mapes, JT Hammons and Mason Lanning.
Vikings’ 4x400-meter relay team – Josiah Thacker, Matt Hembree, Elijah Mayers and Sam Quackenbush – placed third (3:53 min).
Jackson’s Kollier Fulton placed third in the girls’ high jump (4’-4”) while teammate Mitchell Mapes placed second (5’10”).
Jackson’s Jade Winters placed second in the girls’ long jump (15.01’) and her teammate Sophie Metzler placed second in the discus (87’5”) and second in the shot put (28.10”).
Ironmen Trent Evans and Nate O’Bryan placed first and second, respectively, in the discus – 132.01 feet/120.08 feet.
Jackson’s Trent Evans and Vikings’ Will Adkins placed first and second, respectively, in the shot put 47.09 feet/47 feet.
Vinton’s Emma Leaming placed first in the shot put (31.06”).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.