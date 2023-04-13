ATHENS – The Vinton County Lady Vikings fell 14-1 on the road in five innings to Athens in a Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio matchup on Wednesday. The Bulldogs collected 12 hits in the five inning victory.
Vinton County would grab five hits and score their only run of the game in the fifth inning.
Abbi Ervin led all batters with a 3-3 line for the Lady Bulldogs, recording three RBIs and three runs. Kendra Hammonds, Kateyanne Walburn and Rylee Toadvine would all collect multiple hits and score multiple runs.
Jordyn Zinn lasted three innings on the mound for Vinton County. Zinn would allow eight hits and eight runs, striking out six while walking two. Layla Tucker would pitch the final inning, allowing four hits and six runs.
Zinn would go 2-2 at the plate with a run. Tucker, Gracie Peters and Madisen Fannin would collect hits for Vinton County.
Meanwhile, a field over, falling into a 4-0 hole after the first inning, Vinton County baseball went on to fall 14-3 to Athens in five innings on the road on Wednesday. The Vikings grabbed five hits in the game but committed four errors.
Dawson Brown went 2-3 out of the leadoff spot for the Vikings, collecting an RBI on the day. Parker Shonborn, Donavon Holcomb and Brayden West were the only other Vinton County players to record hits. West also had a pair of RBIs on the day.
Shonborn got the start for Vinton County, only lasting three innings while giving up seven hits and eight runs. He also struck out four and walked four. Gavin Clark pitched the final inning, allowing six runs.
Landon Baker and Landon Wheatley each had three hits for Athens, driving in and scoring at least two apiece. Justin Bennett got the win for Athens after five innings of three run ball, allowing six strikeouts and walking one.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
