Vikings Poised to Play Nelsonville-York

MCARTHUR – The Vinton County Vikings dominated the River Valley Raiders 54-22 last Friday night.
In the impressive win for the Vikings, they scored at least six points in each quarter and kept the Raiders from scoring any points for half of the game. Vinton scored 21 points in the first quarter compared to only 6 points for their opponent.
In the second quarter they scored 14 points and prevented the Raiders from scoring. The third quarter saw 6 points for the Vikings and a shutout for the Raiders offense. The final quarter saw River Valley outscore Vinton 16 to 13, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big lead Vinton already had.
This Friday the Vikings face a formidable opponent in the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes who are 7-1 overall on the season. Like the Vikings, they are undefeated against conference opponents. This home conference game promises to be a hard-fought match to stay undefeated in conference play.
The Vikings are 5-3 overall on the season and 4-0 in conference play. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) had Vinton County ranked 11th entering week nine in their division and region.
The exciting game to remain undefeated in conference play begins at 7 p.m.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.