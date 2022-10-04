Vikings Primed for Season's Final Stretch

The Vikings of Vinton County invaded and conquered the hills of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
The boys were (ironically) the Maroon Division champions while the girls placed 5th out of 13 teams.
"Both teams ran exceptionally well Saturday. It was exciting for the boys to win a meet out of our area," Vikings’ Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said. "It was certainly a confidence boost for them."
The Vikings run at Alexander on Wednesday and then at Marion Harding on Saturday.
"Saturday will be the final regular season meet prior to the TVC meet on the 15th. I am happy with where both teams are right now," Kirkpatrick said. "We are setting ourselves up for some exciting performances during our championship season these next few weeks."
The boys placed four runners in the top 25 as Samuel Boyd led the way with a 6th place finish out of 161 runners in a time of 18:42.
Vikings' Nevaeh Newton was the top placer for the girls with a 9th place finish out of 117 runners. Her time was 23:11.
Also racing were:
Jackson Walker 11th 19:32
Aidan Porter 17th 19:51
Hayden Reynolds 25th 20:05
Caleb Lindner 49th 20:54
Sam Quackenbush 51st 21:09
Trason Bay 89th 23:07
Keaton Travis 117th 24:54
Nick Conley 135th 26:42
Raymond Blackerby 151st 29:00
Andrew Blackerby 154 th 30:00
Hollie Swaim 28th 25:38
Megan Durham 41st 26:30
Paige Ramey 46th 26:55
Ryleigh Ashmore 50th 27:15
Lexi Hamilton 94th 33:19
Lydia Mayers 95th 33:20
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.