Vikings Primed for Season's Final Stretch

Congrats to the Vikings' boys cross country team, who captured the Maroon Division Championship, and the girls' team, which placed 5th out of 13 teams.

 Submitted photo

The Vikings of Vinton County invaded and conquered the hills of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

