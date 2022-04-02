MCARTHUR — The outdoor track season kicked off last week for Vinton County and Wellston, who competed in the Vinton County Open on March 29.
At their home meet, the girls and boys Vikings squads took second place in the team standings behind Unioto. Wellston finished in third overall in the 17-event invitational.
Vinton Results
Taking home victories for Vinton were the girls 4 x 800 meter relay- a team composed of juniors Madison Davis and Ryleigh Ashmore and sophomores Madi Deck and Josie Mulhern. Together, the team ran a time of 11 minutes and 24 seconds.
Most of that squad, joined by senior Cassandra Mayers instead of Ashmore, saw similar success in 4 x 400 relay with their 4:44 victory in that event. Individually, Davis won the 800 (2:41) and finished fifth in the long jump. Mayers was second in the 400 (1:10) and Deck took third in the 1600 meters (6:41).
The Vinton boys 3200 meter relay finished third behind two Unioto squads. The Vikings- represented by juniors Caleb Lindner and Blake Swaim, sophomore Braiden Bay, and freshman Sam Boyd- finished in 9:44.
Boyd would later break up a string of Unioto runners in the 1600 meters with a second-place time of 5:09.
Sophomore Parker Mock paced the field the 110 meter hurdles (17.8) and the pole vault with two individual victories. Fellow sophomore Charles Chaffins won the high jump.
Mock would also take second place in the 300 meter hurdles (56.6), while Chaffins added a pair of fourth place finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
The Viking boys went one-two-three in the 400 meters with junior Josiah Thacker (59.0) beating sophomore Brady Woltz (59.1) by a hair. The two were joined with sophomore Matt Hembree and senior Alex McManis in 4x400 and 4x200 Vinton victories.
McManis took second in the 200 (24.7) and third in the 100 (12.0), while Hembree would also finish second in the 800 (2:18).
In field events, junior Mikeal Greer picked up a pair of third-place finishes in the discuss and shot put.
Wellston results
Brenton Breech, a Wellston junior, took home the 110 meter hurdles victory with a time of 16.7 seconds. He would also take second in the high jump and long jump.
Sophomore Kimmi Aubrey took home victories in the 400 (1:09) and high jump, while also taking part in Wellston's second-place 4 x 200 relay (2:01) with senior Jayla Sawyer, sophomore Sheyenne Landis, and freshman Haley Corvin.
Individually, Corvin finished second in the 200 meters (29.3) and Sawyer would also third in the 100 meters (14.0) and long jump.
Krace Gill, sophomore, finished second in the boys 300 meters with a time of 45.1 seconds and also finished fifth in 200 meters (26.4).
In field events, senior Lauren Hendershott won the discuss throw and took second in the shot put. Teammate Emma McGowan took third in the discuss.
For a complete list of results, visit "Baum's Page Track" and click on Vinton County Open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.