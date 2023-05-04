POMEROY – When teh Vinton County High School’s track and field team competed Wednesday at the Meigs County High School Open, the Vikings’ boys team placed third and the girls’ team was fourth against more than a dozen top teams from across Southeast Ohio.
Wellston’s boys’ team place 12th of 14 teams and Golden Rockets’ girls’ team captured 5th of 16 teams.
Highlights of the track meet include Vikings’ Parker Mock’s second place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (18.44 sec) and Wellston’s Allison Case at fifth place (19.06 sec).
Golden Rockets’ Krace Gill won the boys’ 110-meter hurdles (16.92 sec).
Vikings’ Madison Davis placed fourth in the girls’ 100-meter dash (13.8 sec) while Wellston’s Haley Corvin placed fifth (13.85 sec).
Vikings’ boys’ 4x200-meter relay team – Josiah Thacker, Matt Hembree, Hayden Reynolds and Elijah Mayers – placed third (1:41 min).
Vikings’ top long distance runner Hollie Swaim won the 1,600 meter run (6:15 min) while her teammate, Caleb Lindner, also a top long distance runner, placed sixth (5:07 min).
Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed third in the 400-meter dash (1:05 min) while Vikings’ Hayden Reynolds placed fifth (57.3 sec).
Golden Rockets’ Krace Gill won the 300-meter hurdles (42.4 sec) while Vikings’ Cooper Hayburn placed fifth (43.1 sec).
Vikings’ Madison Davis placed third in the 800-meter run (2:35 min) while her teammate Matt Hembree placed fifth (2:13 min).
Golden Rockets’ Kimmi Aubrey won the girls’ 200-meter dash (28.04 sec).
Vikings’ girls 4x400-meter relay team – Hope Goodson, Nevaeh Newton, Lakin Williams and Ryleigh Ashmore – placed third (4:54 min).
Vikings’ Mikeal Greer placed second in the discus throw (115’ 6”).
Golden Rockets’ Kimmi Aubrey placed second in the high jump (4’ 10”) and second in the long jump (15’ 8”).
Vikings’ Will Adkins won the shot put (43’ 8.25”) while his teammate Ryan Bowers placed fourth (37’ 5”).
Vikings’ Parker Mock placed second in the pole vault (8’ 6”).
