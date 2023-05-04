POMEROY – When teh Vinton County High School’s track and field team competed Wednesday at the Meigs County High School Open, the Vikings’ boys team placed third and the girls’ team was fourth against more than a dozen top teams from across Southeast Ohio.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments