Vikings XC Conquers at Rio Meet By Miles Layton Editor Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 15 hrs ago

RIO GRANDE – Vikings' cross country runners raced ahead of the competition without ever looking back Saturday at the 51st annual Patty Forgey Invitational.

Boys' team finished fifth against at least 30 teams fielding 268 long distance runners.

Girls' team finished sixth against at least 21 teams fielding 185 runners.

Leading the Vikings' was Samuel Boyd who finished 10th place with a time of 17:25 minutes for the 3.1-mile course.

Vikings' Nevaeh Newton finished 19th (21:36).

The individual highlight from the meet at Rio was 21 of our runners ran personal best times," Vikings' Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said.

However, the most impressive accomplishment was all of the runners made it to the homecoming dance on time after racing that morning.

Other racers of note include Wellston's Kimmi Aubrey who crossed the finish line in 35th place (22:34). Oaks' Ivy Gentry finished at 56th place (23:51).

For more results, see: https://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccevent.php?peventid=105&table=C&fbclid=IwAR1Ka9MT_rKB34ANa6nfZ99ogIPhytv-61AARW2R6dFMq7iN9r1wseN7VMM

Vikings race again on Saturday, October 1 at Woodridge High School's Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational.
