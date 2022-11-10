MCARTHUR – Vinton County High School’s cross country team received recognition this week at Wednesday’s Winter Sports Banquet.
This season held many highlights including how the Vikings ended up winning the boys’ team conference title in the Ohio division, snapping Athens’ Bulldogs’ six-year run as champions. Vinton County’s boys’ team placed 6th at the District meet so they advanced at the Regional meet where they finished 16th against a field of 163 of the top runners from across the region. Led by Neveah Newton, the Vikings’ girls’ team posted top times throughout the season.
“I was very proud of the growth of both teams this season,” Vikings’ Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said. “Both teams were relatively young, but they really developed along the way and learned to function as a team. They way the teams conducted themselves was a reflection of their character, which then led to the success they had on the cross country course.”
Congratulations goes to Newton, Samuel Boyd, and Jackson Walker, for their All-District honors.
Fall Sports Banquet honors:
Boys Awards
• Viking Award — Caleb Lindner and Jackson Walker
• Best Runner — Samuel Boyd
• Most Improved — Aidan Porter
Girls Awards
• Viking Award — Ryleigh Ashmore
• Best Runner — Nevaeh Newton
• Most Improved — Megan Durham
4th Year Letter
Caleb Lindner
3rd Year Letter
Braiden Bay
Keaton Travis
Madi Deck
Megan Durham
2nd Year Letter
Samuel Boyd
Nick Conley
Aidan Porter
Jackson Walker
1st Year Letter
Andrew Blackerby
Travis Bucklew
Hayden Reynolds
Brayden West
Trason Bay
Raymond Blackerby
Kellen Mullins
Sam Quackenbush
Lexi Hamilton
Lydia Mayers
Nevaeh Newton
Paige Ramey
Hollie Swaim
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.