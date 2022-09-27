JACKSON – Vinton County High School’s cross country team raced and paced its way to victory at the Jackson Invitational.
Vikings' XC Teams Defeat Foes at Invitational
JACKSON – Vinton County High School’s cross country team raced and paced its way to victory at the Jackson Invitational.
Vikings’ boys’ team won first place honors in against nine teams who ran over hill and dale Sept. 22 around Jackson High School. Jackson was second place followed by Whiteoak at third and Oak Hill at fourth.
Vikings’ Samuel Boyd paced himself to a strong fourth place finish (17:53 minutes) against 68 runners striving hard to complete the 3.1-mile course.
Naveah Newton crossed the finish line in first place (22:03 minutes) to lead the Vikings to victory over 29 runners from eight schools. Paint Valley was second.
Ironmen’s Matthew Gibson finished in 5th place (18:18) while Addie Wechter led the girls’ team with a second place finish (22:25).
Walker Fowble led the Oaks’ with an eighth place finish (18:42) while Ivy Gentry posted an eighth place finish (23:50) for the girls’ team.
Vikings' next meet is at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Saturday. Woodridge High School hosts the meet.
Vikings’ girls placed five in the top 15, and the boys placed five in the top 20.
Girls:
Hollie Swaim - 9th - 24:07
Ryleigh Ashmore - 12th - 24:28
Megan Durham - 13th - 24:41
Paige Ramey - 14th - 24:41
Lydia Mayers - 28th - 31:49
Lexi Hamilton - 29th - 31:59
Boys:
Jackson Walker - 6th - 18:22
Hayden Reynolds - 9th - 19:04
Caleb Lindner - 14th - 19:31
Sam Quackenbush - 20th - 19:47
Aidan Porter - 22nd - 20:02
Kellen Mullins - 31st - 20:42
Trason Bay - 38th - 21:25
Keaton Travis - 53rd - 23:15
Travis Bucklew - 58th - 23:57
Nick Conley - 61st - 25:07
Andrew Blackerby - 68th - 30:38
The middle school boys placed 3rd.
Wesley Newton - 6th - 13:20
Levi Boyd - 10th - 14:10
Landon Prater - 22nd - 15:30
Liam Blackerby - 30th - 18:23
Triton Ridley - 31st - 18:33
Luke Keeling - 32nd - 18:39
Running for the middle school girls were
Maddi Channell - 6th - 17:11
Emma Deck - 11th - 18:03
Kyla Caudill - 24th - 22:00
Breanna Zalipski - 27th - 24:01
