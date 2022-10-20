Check out the trophy! Vikings’ boys’ cross country team captured the Tri-Valley Conference Championship and the girls’ team placed third against a tough field of top teams last Saturday at Federal Hocking High School.
Vikings’ All-Tri-Valley Conference (l-r): Samuel Boyd, Jackson Walker, Aidan Porter, Hayden Reynolds and Nevaeh Newton.
Looks like the Vikings’ cross country team is going to need to update the wall of fame.
STEWART – The Tri-Valley Conference had their cross-country championships over the past weekend at Federal Hocking High School, with a litany of local talents headlining the top spots.
Vinton County ended up winning the boys’ team title in the Ohio division, snapping Athens’ Bulldogs’ six-year run as champions. The Bulldogs didn’t fall off too far however, finishing second as a team.
Led by Nevaeh Newton with an ALL-TVC 7th place finish at 21:53, the Vikings’ girls’ team placed third at the meet.
Vinton County’s Samuel Boyd and Jackson Walker took the top two spots with times of 17:18 and 17:54 respectively against 46 other runners who ran over 3.1 miles of hill and dale.
Right behind them was Athens’ Tyler Callahan, who finished in third with a time of 18:27. Not far behind him was some of the Bulldogs younger talents. Both freshman, Zachary Wakeley finished ninth with a time of 19:01 and Abe Wooster finished in 11th with a time of 19:25.
The top seven finishers are ALL-TVC which means Vikings’ Hayden Reynolds who finished at 4th place (18:32) and Aidan Porter, who captured 6th place (18:44) will certainly be lacing up their racing shoes for Saturday’s District meet in Rio Grande.
Also placing for the Vikings were Sam Quackenbush at 8th (19:00); Braiden Bay at 10th (19:03); Caleb Lindner at 15th (20:09); Kellen Mullins at 18th (20:48); Trason Bay at 30th (21:21); Travis Bucklew at 35th (22:31); Brayden West at 36th (22:32); Keaton Travis at 38th (23:07); Nick Conley at 41st (23:51); Raymond Blackerby at 45th (25:36); Andrew Blackerby at 46th (26:05).
Per the girls’ side of the ledger, Vikings’ Hollie Swaim crossed the finish at 9th place (22:33); Megan Durham at 14th (23:35); Madi Deck at 20th (24:19); Ryleigh Ashmore at 21st (24:32); Paige Ramey at 29th (25:34); Lydia Mayers at 40th (29:51).
Athens finished with five runners in the top 14, Joonwoo Park and Alexander Wotschka finished within seconds of each other to take spots 13 and 14.
Athens had each of the top three finishes in the girls’ races, all from freshman runners.
Sophia Szolosi won the event with a time of 18:32, clearing the rest of the field by over a minute. It was a historic race for the freshman as she finished with the second fastest time in school history. It was also a TVC championship meet record going back as far as 2008.
Finishing behind her were teammates Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart. The two finished with times of 19:49 and 20:12 respectively.
Athens rounded out the rest of the leaderboard scattered around the top. Jillian Bourque finished in eighth, the freshman had a time of 22:26. Eva Riley and Emma Ulbrich came in 12th and 13th place.
The district tournament is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the University of Rio Grande. Girls are set to run at 4:00 p.m. and the boys are set to take off an hour later.
Worth noting as these middle school runners are future racers and pacers for the Vikings with all runner running their personal best races:
• Wesley Newton — 8th 12:06
• Lucas Farmer — 15th 12:41
• Levi Boyd — 20th 13:04
• Landon Prater — 23rd 13:14
• Triton Ridley — 37th 15:21
• Liam Blackerby — 39th 15:34
• Maddi Channell — 24th 15:31
• Emma Deck — 31st 16:36
