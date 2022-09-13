Vikings' XC teams race and pace at invitationals

ZANE TRACE — Vinton County Vikings’ cross country team survived and thrived at the recent Zane Trace Invitational.
And let’s not forget how the Vikings’ girls’ and boys’ teams each placed 2nd at the recent River Valley Invitational. More on that in a moment.
“I was proud of our team’s efforts last week,” Vinton County Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said. “We had a hard week of training along with two meets, so for our runners to compete as well as they did is commendable. This week is an off week for the high school.”
Vikings’ boys’ place 4th out of 15 teams on the challenging 3.1-mile course at Zane Trace High School. Samuel Boyd led the Vikings with a 3rd place finish out of 193 runners with a time of 17:55 minutes over hill and dale.
Finishing for the Vikings were:
• Jackson Walker — 16th — 18:44
• Hayden Reynolds — 31st — 19:34
• Aidan Porter — 36th — 19:41
• Caleb Lindner — 37th — 19:45
• Braiden Bay — 46th — 19:59
• Sam Quackenbush — 70th — 20:59
• Kellen Mullins — 93rd — 22:05
• Trason Bay — 101st — 22:30
• Keaton Travis — 139th — 24:24
• Travis Bucklew — 152nd — 25:38
The high school girls were short-handed this week and did not have a team score.
Vikings’ Nevaeh Newton ran in the top 10 for the fourth meet in a row. She placed 8th out of 124 runners in a time of 22:21.
Also running for the girls were:
• Hollie Swaim — 33rd — 25:05
• Paige Ramey — 35th — 25:28
• Lydia Mayers — 101st — 31:58
The middle school boys place 7th out of 12 teams.
Lucas Fisher was the lead runner placing 12th out of 112 runners in a time of 13:04.
Also running for the middle school boys were:
• Wesley Newton — 20th — 13:39
• Levi Boyd — 37th — 14:22
• Landon Prater — 62nd — 15:27
• Liam Blackerby — 97th — 19:03
• Triton Ridley — 100th — 20:10
The two girls competing for the middle school girls were Maddi Channell — 42nd out of 100 runners in 17:26 and Emma Deck — 48th in 18:01.
Full results can be found on https://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccevent.php?peventid=97&table=C
River Valley Invitational
Vikings’ girls’ and boys’ teams placed 2nd at the River Valley Invitational. Nevaeh Newton and Samuel Boyd led the teams, each placing 2nd individually in the high school girls and boys races.
Girls finishers
• Nevaeh Newton — 2nd — 22:31
• Hollie Swaim — 12th — 25:18
• Megan Durham — 16th — 25:51
• Paige Ramey — 19th — 26:16
• Ryleigh Ashmore — 25th — 27:01
• Lydia Mayers — 47th — 32:55
• Lexi Hamilton — 49th 34:51
Boys finishers
• Samuel Boyd — 2nd — 18:11
• Jackson Walker — 5th — 18:46
• Caleb Lindner — 14th — 20:09
• Hayden Reynolds — 17th — 20:26
• Braiden Bay — 18th — 20:28
• Aidan Porter — 23rd — 21:03
• Sam Quackenbush — 26th — 21:08
• Kellen Mullins — 27th — 21:09
• Trason Bay — 44th — 22:42
• Travis Bucklew — 50th — 23:20
• Keaton Travis — 58th — 24:26
The middle school races Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Nelsonville-York while the high school teams race next at Rio Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24.
