RIO GRANDE – Area cross country teams posted top times at Saturday’s District Championship at the University of Rio Grande.
The top eight teams and the first 32 runners to cross the finish line will advance to the next level – Regional Championship held this Saturday at North Pickerington High School.
Vinton County’s boys’ team placed 6th so they will advance to the Regional meet.
A stride length separated Vikings’ Samuel Boyd, who finished in 12th place (17:27.10) and Jackson Walker at 13th place (17:27.30).
“It was a good day to run – had perfect weather,” Walker said. “Me and Sam, we just ran together and had a good connection today. We’re solid.”
Vikings' Caleb Lindner captured 44th place (18:55) with Aidan Porter at 51st place (19:09), Hayden Reynolds at 54th (19:25), Braiden Bay at 61st place (19:34) and Sam Quackenbush at 86th place (20:29).
Vinton County’s girls team placed tenth, however, Lady Vikings’ Neveah Newton, who finished 21st (21:58), will advance to the Regional meet.
“The hill was a good place to pass people,” she said.
Walker added, “We work on the hills every week at practice. We strive on the hills.”
To see a post race video interview featuring Boyd, Newton and Walker, see the Vinton-Jackson Courier's Facebook page.
Jackson's boys' team finished at seventh place, so they too will advance to the Regional meet. Ironmen were led by Matthew Gibson at 19th place (17:59) followed by Griffin Peters at 42nd (18:48), Justin Sheets at 77th (20:13), Carson Harris at 78th (20:15), Luke Jolly at 79th (20:17), Hayden Jarvis at 87th (20:34) and Jose Baigen at 100th (21:06).
Jackson's Addie Wechter crossed the finish line at 20th place (21:56) so she too will advance to the Regional meet.
Rio Grande’s 3.1-mile course featured a big hill which runners had to climb twice.
“That hill is a big moment of separation because people are starting to get tired on the hill and especially having to do it the second time – if you can push through it, you can pass a lot of people,” said Athens’ Sophia Szolosi who finished first.
Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam, who captured 4th place with a time of 20:02 minutes, added, “That hill was a little rough, but I actually really enjoy hills.”
Bigam noted the change in temperatures Saturday that started with a frosty morning followed by a hot afternoon.
“I really enjoyed this course. It was a little shocking going from 30 degree weather to almost 80 degrees today (Saturday) – it was a little tough to battle through that, but I just really wanted to qualify for regionals. I’m looking forward to the regionals,” she said.
Szolosi traded stride for stride with Unioto’s Cameron Walker for about two miles before Szolosi pulled away and never looked back to win the race with a time of 18:47 minutes – about 41 seconds ahead of Walker who finished second.
“We’re kind of friendly rivals, so I really wanted to push myself to beat her,” Szolosi said. “During a race when there is somebody right on my shoulder like she was for most of the race, I usually just listen to their breathing to see if I have more or less than them. Especially during the first two miles, I could hear that she was breathing heavy – I was too – but I could tell that when I made my move, I had to try to put as much distance between us to use what energy I had left to create this psychological barrier between us.”
Worth noting, Lady Bulldogs’ team finished second with Landis Corrigan at 8th place (20:29) with Olivia Smart at 10th (20:49), Samantha Layton at 43rd (23:31), Jillian Bourque at 47th (23:41), Emma Ulbrich at 56th (24:09) and Eva Riley at 58th place (24:11).
“I’m happy with how I finished and how my team finished too,” Corrigan said.
Bulldogs’ boys team placed tenth, however, Tyler Callahan crossed the finish line at 17th with a time of 17:51 so he will compete at the Regional meet.
