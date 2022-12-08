Vinton and Logan Elm Bowlers Poised To Toss Strikes

CHILLICOTHE — The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team defeated Westfall 1627 to 691 on Tuesday night, so they have their sights on playing perennial bowling powerhouse Vinton County.
The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team will have their away game against the Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
After their impressive win against Westfall, Logan Elm Coach Ron Cheadle said they had a very talented team last year and he expects that their program hasn’t changed much.
“Vinton County is a very well coached team that always brings their “A” game,” he said. “We have a couple of practices for later this week to fine-tune areas that need improvement. I fully expect that we will score higher Saturday than we did against Westfall based on the quick growth that I am seeing from our new bowlers.”
The highest scorer of the match between Westfall and the Logan Elm Braves was Lance Berard with 437 pins and the second highest scorer on the night was Matthew Fullen. Berard averaged 198 and Fullen averaged 216 in the match against Westfall.
Each team played two regular games and two Baker games. The team total for Logan Elm in game one was 671 and for game two it was 686. The Braves put up 133 and 137 respectively in their two Baker games.
At the end of game one for Westfall they had 261 pins and they had 304 pins in game two. Both Baker games for Westfall had totals under 100 with scores of 67 and 59.
Alicia Caple is sports editor for the Circleville Herald.
