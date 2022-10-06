ALBANY — The Vinton High School boys and Warren High School girls teams claimed first place at the Spartan Invitation, held Wednesday at Alexander High School, Albany.
The high school boys race was won by Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson, who had a time of 16:10.35. He was followed by the Vinton County duo of Samuel Boyd (16:57.27) and Jackson Walker (16:59.49).
Other Jackson and Vinton county runners in the top 30 include Matthew Gibson, Jackson, 17:26.83, fourth; Walker Fowble, Oak Hill, 17:42.60, fifth; Hayden Reynolds, Vinton County, 17:51.50, eighth; Griffin Peters, Jackson, 17:55.42, ninth; Aiden Porter, Vinton County, 18:11.31, 13th; Nick Hill, Wellston, 18:41.06, 19th; Sam Quackenbush, Vinton County, 18:43.91, 21st; Reagan Michael, Oak Hill, 18:54.84, 23rd; Hayden Jarvis, Jackson, 19:04.18, 25th; Philipp Schmittner, Oak Hill, 19:15.29, 28th; and Luke Jolley, Jackson, 19:15.49, 29th.
Vinton claimed the team title, while Warren was second. Jackson placed third, followed by Waterford, fourth; Oak Hill, fifth; Athens, sixth; Federal hocking, seventh; Gallia Academy, eighth; and Alexander, ninth.
On the girls’ side, Hollyn Reed, of Warren, placed first with a time of 20:00.61. She was followed by Vinton’s Nevaeh Newton (20:33.38) and Seneca Long, of Waterford (20:52.32).
Jackson and Vinton county runners in the top 30 include Hollie Swaim, Vinton County, 21:58.36, 12th; Kimmi Aubrey, Wellston, 22:12.90,14th; Ivy Gentry, Oak Hill, 22:26.99, 15th; Ryleigh Ashmore, Vinton County, 23:09.31, 21st; and Megan Durham, Vinton County, 23:12.79, 22nd.
Warren won the girls’ team title. It was followed by Athens, second place; Vinton County, third; Waterford, fourth; Alexander, fifth; Gallia Academy, sixth; and Wellston, seventh.
{h3}Middle school{/h3}
The team from Southern led the boy’s middle school competition. Warren placed second while Athens was third.
The race was led by Luke Rettenberger, of Warren, with a time of 11:30.35 on the 3,200-race. He was followed by Southern runners Reed Brinager (12:12.38) and Drew Lewis (12:18.74).
Jackson and Vinton county runners in the top 30 were Wesley Newton, Vinton, 12:26.42, 8th; Lucas Farmer, Vinton, 12:47.33, 10th; Jacob Lyons, Oak Hill, 13:36.30, 20th; Mason Sheppard, Jackson, 13:36.75, 21; Landon Prater, Vinton, 13:56.95, 24; Aiden Cox, Oak Hill, 14:07.24, 26th; and Mason Malone, Jackson, 14:13.82, 29th.
In the girls race, Athens led the pack, placing first as a team, while Warren was second and Oak Hill was third. Gallia Academy placed fourth.
Seventh-grader Zoe Wayner, with Athens Middle School, placed first with a time of 12:47.47. She was followed by Ashlee Pate, Warren Middle (12:50.91) and Andrea Corrigan, Athens Middle (13:04.31).
Jackson and Vinton county runners in the top 30 were Addy Brown, Oak Hill, 13:31.52, fifth place; Aubrey Canter, Oak Hill, 15:42.29, 21st; Maddi Channell, Vinton, 15:55.42, 24; and Micaela Gibson, Jackson, 16:03.94, 29th.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.