McARTHUR — Matt Combs will be reportedly stepping down from his position as the Vinton County boys’ basketball head coach, according to a source close to the coach. Combs is leaving Vinton County to become an assistant principal and athletic director at Unioto.
Combs has been in command of Vinton County boys’ basketball for over two decades. Since taking the helm in 1999, Combs helped Vinton County to 12 Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio titles and three district titles. He was also named the AP State Co-Division II Coach of the Year following the 2016-17 season, during which Vinton County went 27-3 and advanced to the regional finals for the first time in school history.
Combs finished his tenure on a high note by winning a share of the 2022 TVC title. Under his tutelage, the Vikings had 21 consecutive winning seasons.
In 2018, Combs was inducted into the Vinton County Athletics Hall of Fame.
After 23 seasons, Combs is heading for new horizons. But Unioto won’t be foreign ground to Combs. In fact, it’s his alma mater.
Combs spent his high school career playing basketball for the Shermans, and quickly rose to become one of the best players in school history. He was named the Scioto Valley Conference Player of the Year in 1991 and became the conference’s all-time leading scorer with 1,726 points.
With Combs out of the picture, the Vikings have a massive void to fill. They achieved unparalleled success under Combs, and they rose to become one of the most consistent teams in the TVC-Ohio. Now, the need to hire a suitable replacement ahead of the 2022-23 season has been pushed to the forefront.
