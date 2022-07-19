Vinton County History: Vikings win first District title

To recall a stellar sports moment from history, let’s take a step into the past to remember how the Vikings defeated Greenfield McClain Tigers, 56-55, to win their first District title in March of 2008.
Back in the day, Sports writer Joe Higgins wrote — they may not have led for long, but they led when it counted the most. And in the process, the Vinton County Vikings made history.
Friday night’s Division II district finals match-up between the Vikings and the Greenfield McClain Tigers featured a familiar clash of the titans. Four seasons ago, the two squads met in the same district finals with McClain claiming the victory.
It took four years but the Vikings earned their revenge with a come-from-behind, 56-55, win that gave the school its first ever Division II district championship. Capturing the win over a tournament foe only made the win that much sweeter.
VCHS coach Matt Combs said of McClain, “They’re well coached, they’re a great team. To say they’re well coached is actually an understatement. They may be as well coached as anybody in the Southeast District. They’re so hard to play against, they do everything right.”
After blowing through the regular season with a 19-1 record and 10-0 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, critics of the team pointed to a weakened non-league schedule and doubted the Vikings’ ability to advance come tournament play.
Three wins later, that criticism is unfounded.
“These kids right here are winners,” said Combs. “A lot of people, I think, doubted what they had the ability to do this year but one thing that they didn’t count on is the fact that these kids really don’t know how to lose. They’ve won 44 of their last 46 basketball games for a reason. These kids are real winners.”
For the first three minutes of the championship game, McClain had Vinton County on the ropes. Three-point shots by Jordan Ralph and Lucas Polley and a deuce from Dalton Detty, quickly put the Vikings in an 8-0 hole. The Vikings fought back but remained down by six to seven points throughout the opening frame before cutting the deficit down to five as the quarter ended.
Dustin Guthrie came alive for the Vikings in the second quarter after having been held to just two points in the first. Guthrie worked the high post for drives to the basket and controlled the low post to put up seven points and help his team keep pace with the Tigers for the remainder of the half.
Still, McClain took a 31-26 lead into halftime after shooting a blistering 12-of-18 from the floor in the first 16 minutes of play.
McClain was first out of the locker rooms but Vinton County came out with more fire. The Vikings chewed into the Tigers’ lead with immediate baskets from Jake Prater and Guthrie to close the lead to one point. McClain pushed the advantage back to four points but could not put the Vikings away.
Back and forth the third period went as Vinton County would close to within one and McClain would have an answer. With little time left on the clock, Andrew Eberts looked to polish off a seven-point frame with a three-pointer but missed long. Prater had his teammate’s back though and earn the putback basket at the buzzer to give Vinton County its first lead of the night, 44-43, heading into the final eight minutes of play.
As the fourth quarter started, the seats of the Convocation Center were empty as Viking and Tiger fan alike were on their feet urging their respective team to a fantastic finish.
McClain quickly retook the lead on a Jeremy Webster bomb and the Vikings were again forced to play catch-up. With just over four minutes left in the game, Ryan Stewart hoisted a triple from the corner to tie the contest, 50-50. Stewart followed that shot moments later by weaving through the defense and to the rim for two at the 3:44 mark.
The Tigers elected to slow the pace and used a patient offense to get two points from Polley but Guthrie responded with a drive and finish with the left hand. The last two minutes of the game saw five points scored.
McClain got a lead with a three-point shot from Vinny Zollo but a baseline jumper from Guthrie put the Vikings back up with 50 seconds to play. The Tigers took their time and almost were the victims of two Stewart steals but manged to get one last shot at the win from Polley. The shot missed its mark though and the Vikings secured the rebound and the win.
Polley finished with 17 points to lead the Tigers who end the year at 19-4. Webster chipped in 15. The Vikings (22-1) put four players in double-digits with Guthrie scoring 17, Stewart putting in 14 and both Eberts and Prater added 10 points.
The “Sweet 16” berth for Vinton County pits the Vikings against the No. 2 ranked team in the final AP Division II poll — the Chillicothe Cavaliers. Chillicothe denied Vinton County a run at the district title last year, eliminating the Vikings in the district semifinals. Chillicothe advanced to the regional finals before being ousted by DeSales.
“We’re excited about this, this is huge for us. We realize what lies ahead, we realize how good Chillicothe is. They got their scare tonight so I guarantee they’re going to be ready Thursday,” said Combs.
“It’s a lot of fun. We’re going to enjoy this tonight. We’re going to go back to McArthur and have a little celebration and we’ll get ready for Chillicothe. We’ll do the best we can, they’re a very good team but it’s like I said, these kids know how to win and we’re going to come out here and give it everything we’ve got.”
Vinton County and Chillicothe will meet on Thursday in Division II regional semifinal action at Ohio University’s Convocation Center at 6:15 p.m.
Vinton County 56, McClain 55
McClain 17 14 12 12 — 55
Vinton County 12 14 18 12 — 56
MCCLAIN (55) (19-4)
Lucas Polley 7 1-2 17, Nathan Luke 1 0-2 2, Jordan Ralph 1 0-0 3, Dalton Detty 2 3-4 7, Vinny Zollo 4 0-1 9, Jeremy Webster 5 4-4 15, Brian Pitzer 1 0-0 2; Totals 21 8-13 55; Three-point field goals 5 (Polley 2, Ralph Zollo, Webster 1 apiece)
VINTON COUNTY (56) (22-1)
Andy Grillo 1 0-0 3, Ryan Stewart 5 2-3 14, Andrew Eberts 3 4-7 10, Ben Batey 1 0-1 2, Dustin Guthrie 8 1-3 17, Jake Prater 5 0-0 10; Totals 25 7-14 56, Three-point field goals 3 (Stewart 2, Grillo 1)
TEAM STATISTICS
McClain — Field goals 21-39 (.538), 3-point 5-12 (.417), Free throws 8-13 (.615), Rebounds 15, Turnovers 12, Team fouls 16
Vinton County — Field goals 25-48 (.521), 3-point 3-12 (.250), Free throws 7-14 (.500), Rebounds 21, Turnovers 10, Team fouls 16
