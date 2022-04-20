GREENFIELD — Vinton County extended its winning streak to five games after it routed McClain in a doubleheader at Mitchell Park over Easter weekend
The Vikings (10-2, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio) wasted no time in piling on runs. They outscored the Tigers (0-5, 0-2 Frontier Athletic) in all but four innings over both games, and that firm grip handed the Vikings a 17-5 win in game one and a 10-0 shutout victory in the second game.
Vinton County established stringent control of the doubleheader from the opening pitch. It laid into McClain with six runs in the first two innings to wrestle control of the lead. McClain attempted to mount a response with two runs in the bottom of the first, but its rally was nipped in the bud. Vinton County shuttered McClain out of the next three innings, and it scored 11 runs over the final three innings to put the game on ice.
Taylor Houdashelt dominated at the plate. The senior boasts the third-best batting average on the Vikings’ roster, and she made that fact known. Houdashelt recorded five hits in five plate appearances, including a pair of home runs that added to her six total RBIs in game one.
But Houdashelt wasn’t alone. Sydney Smith recorded the Vikings’ second home run of the game, and she notched a double of her own. Jessica Wells and Gracie Peters rounded out the Vikings’ extra-base hits after each recorded a double.
Kerrigan Ward spent all seven innings in the circle, and she kept the Tigers under heel. The senior allowed just five runs on eight hits and struck out eight batters. Ward shut down the Tigers and picked up her eighth win of the season in the process.
But the Vikings never slowed down. They sped up. Three innings was all they needed to score all 10 of their runs in game two. Smith and Rylee Ousley each notched a home run, and Ousley tacked on a pair of doubles to end the game with four RBIs.
McClain never recovered. Pitcher Jordyn Zinn made quick work of the batters she faced. In just her fourth appearance of the season, the freshman struck out five and allowed three hits in five innings of work. Zinn notched her first win of the season, and her efforts helped Vinton County cut the game short. The second game was called after five innings.
The day marked Vinton County at its best. It used just one pitcher in both games and its offense snagged early leads to keep McClain on the backfoot.
But Saturday’s doubleheader isn’t the first time the Vikings have routed their opponents. Since their winning streak began, they’ve outscored their opponents 55-10 and have climbed to second place in the TVC-Ohio standings. They haven’t lost to a non-conference opponent since late March, and they’ve been able to navigate conference play with little resistance.
They’ve only begun to dig into the meat of their schedule, but the Vikings have yet to show any sign of fatigue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.