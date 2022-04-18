Competing at Paint Valley's Andy Haines Invitational on Thursday, April 14, the Vinton County High School track and field teams finished in the middle of the pack.
On the girls side of the meet, Chillicothe captured the team title with 116 points, followed by Westfall as the runner-up at 86.5. Third went to Adena (86), followed by Leesburg Fairfield (65.5) in fourth and Vinton County (58) in fifth. Rounding out the placements were Whiteoak (54), Huntington Ross (52), West Union (47), Waverly (42), Southeastern (23.5), Piketon (18.5), and Paint Valley (13).
Individually, sophomore Parker Mock led the way. In the pole vault, she cleared 8-feet, 6-inches to take third at a new height for the year, having been seeded at 8-0. In the hurdles, Mock was fourth in the 100-meter race (18.09). Mock was joined by junior teammate Marissa Huff in the 300-meter race. Huff cut 1.5 seconds off her seeded time to finish sixth in 56.50, with Mock right behind her in seventh at 57.09.
Additionally, the team had one sprint and three distance placements.
The sprint placement came from Cassandra Mayers, who was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:09.59.
In distance races, Ryleigh Ashmore was sixth in 2:57.68 in the 800-meter run. Teammates Madi Deck and Megan Durham both placed in the 3,200-meter run, as Deck recorded fourth (14:12.15) and Durham was seventh (14:53.77).
In relays, the Vinton County 3,200-meter team of Madison Davis, Cassandra Mayers, Josie Mulhern and Ryleigh Ashmore brought home third in 11:13.29, roughly 10 seconds shy of the winning team from West Union.
The 4x200-meter team of Cassandra Mayers, Ryleigh Ashmore, Rachele Corrieri and Zoey Keifer finished fifth in 2:05.67.
The 4x100-meter team of Rachele Corrieri, Parker Mock, Zoey Kiefer and Marissa Huff claimed eighth in 57.99.
The 4x400-meter team of Madison Davis, Ryleigh Ashmore, Josie Mulhern and Cassandra Mayers finished fourth in 4:48.97.
On the boys side of the meet, Chillicothe also took the team title, scoring 123 points, followed by runner-up Whiteoak in 84.5. Paint Valley was third in 80, followed by Waverly (72) in fourth, Southeastern (60) in fifth, and Huntington (55) in sixth. Vinton County was seventh in 43.5. Rounding out the placements were Adena (39), Piketon (39), Westfall (37), Eastern Brown (11), Leesburg Fairfield (10) and West Union (9).
In relays, the Vinton County 4x800-meter team of Matt Hembree, Caleb Linder, Sam Boyd and Blake Swaim finished third in 9:23.41.
The 4x200-meter team of Matt Hembree, Brady Woltz, Josiah Thacker and Alex McManis took seventh in 1:41.44.
The 4x100-meter team of Alex McManis, Josiah Thacker, Brady Woltz and Charles Chaffins also took seventh in 49.56.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Brady Woltz, Matt Hembree, Josiah Thacker and Alex McManus finished fourth in 3:49.35.
Individually, Matt Hembree ran for third in the 400-meter dash in 56.22, improving upon his seeded time. The other sprint placement came from Alex McManis, who was eighth in the 200-meter dash (25.23).
In distance races, Braiden Bay was sixth in 2:24.38 in the 800-meter run. Teammates Sam Boyd and Caleb Lindner both placed in the 3,200-meter run. Boyd finished second in 10:43.99, while Caleb Lindner was 10 seconds behind him in fourth, cutting 23 seconds off his seeded time.
The lone field event placement came from Caiden Collins, who tied for third place in the pole vault after clearing 9-feet, 6-inches.
Vinton County was set to head to a meet at Warren High School on Tuesday. Then the teams will go to Chillicothe High School for a Thursday evening meet.
