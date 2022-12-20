Vinton Defeats Nelsonville-York 64-52

NELSONVILLE – Nelsonville-York dropped a conference game on Friday with a 64-52 loss to Vinton County at home. Keegan Swope led the Buckeyes in the defeat with 17 points.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments