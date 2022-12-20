Vinton Defeats Nelsonville-York 64-52

NELSONVILLE – Nelsonville-York dropped a conference game on Friday with a 64-52 loss to Vinton County at home. Keegan Swope led the Buckeyes in the defeat with 17 points.
It took both teams a bit of time to get into the flow of the game, evident by the lack of scoring in the first quarter. The Buckeyes (5-3, 2-1) were only able to get seven points in the first quarter, a three by Swope and a couple of buckets from Trent Morrissey completed the scoring for them. Morissey ended up finishing with six.
With that though, the were able to hold Vinton County (3-1, 1-0) to 10 in the quarter to keep it within a one-score game.
The Buckeyes’ offense started working and were able to outscore Vinton County 22-17 in the second quarter to grab a 29-27 lead going into the locker room at half time.
Swope paced Nelsonville-York with 11 in the quarter but got some help from Landon Inman. The sophomore had five of his eight total in the quarter.
Things continued to be even as both teams struggled offensively out of the break and found themselves locked up at 39 entering the final frame. And that’s where it all broke down.
James Koska added six in the fourth while Leighton Loge scored five of his 11 points on the night for a 13-point final quarter, but the Vikings shot out for 25 to give themselves a comfortable advantage.
Jack Davidson scored nine of his 14 total points in the final frame to help lock up the victory for the Vikings.
Coming off their first conference loss, the Buckeyes look to bounce back with another TVC matchup. This time against Wellston as they go on the road on Tuesday.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
