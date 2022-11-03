PICKERINGTON – Vinton and Jackson cross country teams ended the season with top times Saturday at the Region 7 Championship for Division 2 held at North Pickerington High School.
The state meet will be held this Saturday at Fortress Obetz.
Six teams and 24 runners from Division 2 Regional Championship advance to the state meet.
Fairfield Union won the boys’ race and Granville won the girls’ race.
Vinton’s boys’ team finished 16th against a field of 163 of the top runners from across the region. Leading the Vikings was Jackson Walker with a 34th place finish (17:08) followed by Samuel Boyd at 50th (17:24), Aidan Porter at 108th (18:30), Caleb Lindner at 123rd (19:01), Braiden Bay at 104th (19:01), Hayden Reynolds at 125th (19:02) and Sam Quackenbush at 141 (19:47).
“It was a very good day to run – perfect weather,” Walker said. “It was a good course, flat. Our team did alright, but we could’ve done better. It’s alright though. We’ll do it next year. We’re a young team. We just got to keep on striving, keep going. I felt good at regionals. I think all my teammates felt good. We tried to go as hard as we can but we had some really good competition. Still, it was a good race, a good day.”
Jackson’s boys’ team finished 18th with Matthew Gibson leading the Ironmen at 69th place (17:50), Griffin Peters at 72nd (17:54), Luke Jolly at 130th (19:15), Hayden Jarvis at 135th (19:33), Justin Sheets at 137th (19:36), Carson Harris at 147th (20:06) and Jose Baigen at 150th (20:28).
Top runners, whose season ended on a high note Saturday at the Regional Championship, were Jackson’s Addie Wechter at 91st place (22:08) and Vikings’ Nevaeh Newton at 93rd (22:13).
There were additional area runners highlighting the Division 2 competition. Athens’ Sophia Solozi, a freshman, ran neck and neck with Granville’s Zoee Lehman over the 3.1-mile course. The race came down to the final stretch when Lehman, a senior, made her move and passed the freshman to win the race.
Lehman crossed the finish line at 18:27 minutes with Szolosi close on her heels at second place (18:28).
Six seconds separated Fairfield Union’s Marcus Brooks who won the race (15:40) and Ezra Minard who placed second (15:46).
Other area runners of note who advance to the state meet are Zane Trace’s Marie Souther at 7th place (19:22), Circleville’s Maddux Bigam placed 10th (19:36) and Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley at 17th (19:57).
