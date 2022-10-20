Vinton Poised to Play Wellston

VINTON COUNTY – Last Friday night the Vinton County Vikings football team lost an incredibly close game to the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 20-21.
In the first quarter the Vikings outscored the Buckeyes by one point with a score of 7-6. In the second quarter the Vikings again outscored their opponents 8-7. The score going into halftime was tied at 14 apiece.
The Vikings were unable to get points on the board in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes scored seven points. The score going into the final quarter of the game was 14-21.
The Vikings’ defense was able to keep the Buckeyes’ offense from scoring in the fourth quarter. The Vikings scored six points in the quarter, but ultimately fell short of the win.
Despite losing the hard-fought battle, the team is looking ahead to their final regular season game.
Their final game of the regular season is an away game at Wellston on Friday night. Wellston is 0-9 overall on the season and 0-5 in the Tri-Valley- Ohio Conference. Last week they lost 40-0 against the Meigs (Pomeroy, Ohio). Vinton County is 5-4 overall on the season and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley- Ohio Conference.
Currently, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has Vinton County ranked 12th in their division and region in the latest weekly football computer rankings entering week 10.
