Vinton Ready to Give '110%' in Playoffs

WELLSTON — Last Friday night the Vinton County Vikings football team swept the Wellston Golden Rockets 42-0.

After an exciting and impressive win against Wellston, Vinton County will face East in Columbus, Ohio in the first-round of the playoffs this Friday.

Vinton County Coach TJ Carper talked about how his team performed against Wellston and how they are preparing for the playoff game.

Carper said his team played well together against Wellston both offensively and defensively.

"Both the offense and the defense scored against Wellston," he said. "We also limited our mental mistakes."

With a final score of 42-0 it may not seem like the team faced any challenges, but Carper gave credit to Wellston's defense for their play in the first half.

"Wellston did a great job of containing our defense," he said. "We struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, but we were able to find it in the second half."

Vinton County, who is 6-4 overall on the season, will see some stiff competition when going against East who are 8-1. So, how is the team preparing for the upcoming game?

"We treat it like any other game," Carper said. "We're going to take it day-by-day and build and grow every day."

This is the second year in a row that Vinton County made it to a playoff game. Carper said it's an amazing feeling as a coach to see the kids excited to make it to the playoffs.

"I commend the kids for putting in the work to get here."

Carper said the players are hungry for a win. Vinton County hasn't won a playoff game since 1993.

"On Friday night we are going to give 110%."

The playoff game is in Columbus and starts at 7 p.m.
