WELLSTON – More than 400 cross country runners from 21 teams competed Saturday at the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational.
Athens High School’s girls’ team and Vinton County’s boys’ team won first place.
"Our first 5K race of the season was encouraging for us. Many of our runners worked hard over the summer to produce the results we did. This gives us something to build upon for the season," Vinton County Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said.
Bulldogs’ freshman Sophia Szolosi captured a first place medal with a time of 19:09 minutes for the 3.1-mile course. Running most of the race with a huge lead in the front of the pack, Szolosi was more than a minute ahead of the closest runner, Maddux Bigam of Circleville who crossed the finish line with a time of 20:29 minutes. Capturing third place for the Bulldogs was Landis Corrigan (20:49).
Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson placed first (17:23) followed by Vinton County’s Samuel Boyd (17:28) and Athens' Tyler Callahan crossing the finish line at third place finish (17:35).
Vinton County’s Jackson Walker crossed the finish line at 5th place (18:49) followed by his teammate Hayden Reynolds at 6th place (18:55); Caleb Lindner at 10th place (19:22); Braiden Bay at 20th place (20:13); Trasen Bay at 42nd place (21:53); Kellen Mullins at 53rd place (22:48); Travis Bucklew at 55th place (22:54); Keaton Travis at 79th place (25:06); Raymond Blackerby at 105th (38:13).
Oak Hill's boys' team was third overall with Oaks' Walker Fowble leading the team with a 4th place finish (18:09) followed by Reagan Michael at 11th place (19:29); Collin Bowling at 27th place (19:29); Kenton Michael at 30th place (21:06); Tatem Mullett at 31st place (21:16); Caleb Chambers at 32nd place (21:22); Philipp Schmittner at 34 place (21:22); Drake Davis at 35th place (21:30); Kyle Carter at 46th place (22:06); Mason Davis at 48th place (22:15); Will Morgan at 54th place (22:49); Levi Fields at 71st place (24:13); Waylon Michael at 81st place (25:31); Rylan Sams at 83rd place (25:41); Dakota Kanouse at 94th place (29:40).
Vinton County’s girls’ team finished fourth with Nevaeh Newton leading the team with a 7th place finish (22:05); Hollie Swaim at 17th place (24:01); Emma Maynard at 18th place (24:01); Megan Durham at 36th place (25:32); Ryleigh Ashmore at 64th place (28:03); Lydia Mayers at 77th place (31:10); Lexi Hamilton at 81st place (33:10).
Wellston's girls' team finished sixth with Dakota Kanouse leading the team with a 21st place finish (24:17) followed by Stephanie McGuire at 27th place (24:50); Sheyenne Landis at 48th place (26:18); Haley McGuire at 57th place (26:59); Sadie Leach at 63rd place (27:32); Rylee Leach at 75th place (30:44).
Oak Hill's Ivy Gentry led the girls' team with a 39th place finish (25:37) followed by Victoria Bodey at 41st place (25:54) and Kaydee Johnson at 69th place (29:11).
Wellston's Nik Hill led the team with a 13th place finish (19:31) followed by Kaliup Brady at 65th place (23:41); Blake Dazey at 90th place (28:00); Jonathon Baker-Thompson at 101st place (33:42).
Complete results can be found at ohiomilesplit.com
Worth noting, perhaps as many as 17 schools from around the area will be competing Saturday at the Vinton County Invitational.
Vinton-Jackson Courier Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
