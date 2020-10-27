Kloe Zink

Jackson's Kloe Zink finished with 16 digs and seven kills in the Ironladies' straight-set loss to Miami Trace in a Division II sectional final on Saturday. 

 Photo Credit/Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The third time was no the charm for Jackson on Saturday. 

Despite playing with confidence and riding a seven-game winning streak, its season came to an end in a straight-set loss to FAC foe Miami Trace 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 in a Division II sectional final. 

Halle Hughes finished with 16 assists and six digs, followed by 10 kills from Kaycee Perkins. 

Kloe Zink added 16 digs and seven kills, followed by 14 digs from Kaydee Brown. 

The Ironladies finish the season 10-8, and now say goodbye to three seniors: Zink, Perkins and Hughes. 

